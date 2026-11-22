Seven games fill tonight's NBA schedule on Sunday 22 November, from 8.30pm GMT to 1.30am on Monday. Dallas, New York and Boston all play the second night of a back-to-back, and both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are questionable in Miami. Here are our NBA picks today, in tip-off order.

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks prediction

Our pick Over 227.5 points Tip-off 8.30pm (GMT) Venue State Farm Arena, Atlanta Detroit Pistons record 10-5 Atlanta Hawks record 10-6

The third and fourth teams in the East meet in Atlanta, with the Pistons at 10-5 and the Hawks at 10-6. Detroit have won seven of their nine road games, and Cade Cunningham is probable with right knee soreness after averaging 25.6 points this season.

Our pick is Over 227.5 points. Atlanta's home games have averaged 243.3 combined points, and all six have cleared 220, which makes this total look short for a Hawks home date.

The Hawks concede 123.0 points at home and play at 103.1 possessions a game against Detroit's 98.2, so the tempo should favour Atlanta's preferred style. Detroit's road games average 225.8 combined, already close to this line.

Detroit are without Jalen Duren and Duncan Robinson, both out, while Atlanta remain without CJ McCollum, who is out with a calf problem. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, at 20.9 points a game, and Jalen Johnson, at 19.7, still keep the Hawks' scoring well shared on a night when they average 120.3 points at home.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat prediction

Our pick Miami Heat -2.5 Tip-off 11pm (GMT) Venue Kaseya Center, Miami Oklahoma City Thunder record 10-6 Miami Heat record 9-6

Both stars are on the injury report in Miami. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with right groin tendinitis, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable with a low back contusion and neck strain.

Our pick is Heat -2.5. Miami score 125.8 points at home and average a margin of +3.9 over eight games, while Oklahoma City's road margin is -0.7 over nine, a gap of 4.6 points that is wider than the spread.

The schedule helps the Heat too. They have had three days' rest, while the Thunder are on one day's rest after beating New Orleans 126-120 in their last outing.

Oklahoma City are also missing Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, both out, plus Alex Caruso and Nikola Topic. Bam Adebayo, at 18.9 points a game, and Davion Mitchell, at 17.2, give Miami a steady base even if Antetokounmpo is limited.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards prediction

Our pick Over 222.5 points Tip-off 12am Monday (GMT) Venue Capital One Arena, Washington Orlando Magic record 7-8 Washington Wizards record 6-11

Orlando travel to Washington without Paolo Banchero, who is out and has played only two games this season. The Magic are 6-3 on the road, while the Wizards are just 2-5 at home.

Our pick is Over 222.5 points. Washington's home games average 237.6 combined points and Orlando's road games 224.9, so both sit above the total. The only meeting so far, a 103-94 Wizards win, finished well under. Franz Wagner, at 25.1 points, and Anthony Davis, at 25.3, lead the scoring for their sides.

Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls prediction

Our pick Chicago Bulls +8.5 Tip-off 12am Monday (GMT) Venue United Center, Chicago Denver Nuggets record 9-5 Chicago Bulls record 4-11

Nikola Jokic arrives averaging 24.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists, but Chicago have won only one of their six home games. Norman Powell, the Bulls' top scorer at 20.8 points, is questionable with a right hamstring strain.

Our pick is Bulls +8.5. Denver should win, but Chicago's home games average a margin of -2.8 and three of the six were decided by five points or fewer. Full breakdown: Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz prediction

Our pick Utah Jazz +1.5 Tip-off 12am Monday (GMT) Venue Delta Center, Salt Lake City Dallas Mavericks record 9-7 Utah Jazz record 3-14

Dallas play the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Clippers 110-100 on Saturday, while the Jazz have had a day's rest. Cooper Flagg leads the Mavericks at 24.1 points a game. P.J. Washington missed that game with illness and a shoulder problem, and has no confirmed Sunday status.

Our pick is Jazz +1.5. The Mavericks are 2-5 on the road with an average margin of -12.1, and tired legs on the second night of a back-to-back make that a hard profile to back as favourites.

This is a schedule pick rather than a form pick, since Utah are 3-14 and have won only once at home. Dallas took the first meeting 112-100, but that game was played in Dallas.

The Jazz are without Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., both out. Keyonte George, at 21.1 points a game, and Darryn Peterson, at 16.7, still give them enough scoring to make a narrow home result realistic.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks prediction

Our pick Under 218.5 points Tip-off 1am Monday (GMT) Venue Madison Square Garden, New York Indiana Pacers record 5-11 New York Knicks record 10-6

New York play the second night of a back-to-back after hosting Portland on Saturday, while Indiana arrive on three straight defeats and without Tyrese Haliburton.

Pascal Siakam, who averages 23.0 points, is questionable with left hip soreness, and T.J. McConnell is out. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby both missed Saturday, and the Knicks had not submitted their Sunday report at the last check.

Our pick is Under 218.5 points. The Knicks' home games average 212.0 combined points while conceding 101.3 at the Garden, only one of seven has topped 230, and their pace of 94.5 possessions is the lowest of any team playing tonight.

Indiana's road games have run to 241.1 combined, so the under relies on New York setting the tempo. Their 106-104 meeting earlier this month, won by the Pacers, totalled just 210.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors prediction

Our pick Under 212.5 points Tip-off 1.30am Monday (GMT) Venue Chase Center, San Francisco Boston Celtics record 11-5 Golden State Warriors record 8-8

Boston lost 97-96 at 1-14 Sacramento on Saturday, a third straight defeat, with Jayson Tatum resting and Derrick White and Mitchell Robinson out. The Celtics now play the second night of a back-to-back.

Availability for all three had not been confirmed for Sunday at the time of writing. Payton Pritchard, at 13.7 points a game, and Paul George, at 19.9, would carry the scoring again if they stay out.

Our pick is Under 212.5 points. Golden State scored 108, 85, 94, 94 and 98 across five straight defeats, an average of 95.8, and Stephen Curry remains out with an oblique tear. The latest of those losses was 126-98 at Memphis.

Boston's road games average 207.6 combined points and the Celtics concede 100.0 away from home. The Warriors also lack Brandon Williams, Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody, all out, leaving Yaxel Lendeborg, at 19.7 points, as the main scorer.

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