Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs , Frost Bank Center, Saturday 28 November, 2.30am GMT Quick summary Tip of the match Spurs to win Game total Over 220 points Key player prop Victor Wembanyama Over 29.5 points Injury alert Austin Reaves (Lakers), Game-Time Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers, who are enjoying their best start to a season since 2019-20, visit last season's Western Conference champions San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday night in the final NBA Cup group game for both sides.

Tip-off is at 2.30am GMT on Saturday for UK viewers, with the Lakers first in the Western Conference standings at 15-3 and the Spurs second at 15-4 after Wednesday's 116-111 defeat at Portland reopened West Group C.

How are the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs shaping up?

Form Guide (Last 5) Los Angeles Lakers 15-3 · 1st in the West W W L W W 112.2 PPG 108.8 Opp PPG +3.4 Diff 3 days Rest San Antonio Spurs 15-4 · 2nd in the West L W W W L 113.0 PPG 106.2 Opp PPG +6.8 Diff 1 day Rest

Los Angeles have won four of their last five games, and all five were played without Austin Reaves, who has been out with a left heel bruise, with Quentin Grimes starting in his place.

Three of those four wins were by eight points or fewer, including a 106-104 victory over Sacramento that eliminated the Kings from the Cup, and the only defeat was a 109-97 loss to Utah.

JJ Redick has dismissed criticism that the early NBA schedule has flattered his side as noise, and he has called the four-game road trip that starts in San Antonio, with Memphis, Houston and New Orleans to follow, a barometer of where the Lakers stand.

San Antonio, beaten 4-1 by the Knicks in last season's Finals, have won three of their last five, losing 105-93 to Detroit and then at Portland, with the wins over the Clippers, Pelicans and Kings coming by 12, 23 and 16 points.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Los Angeles Lakers San Antonio Spurs Lakers +0.9 119.2 118.3 Off. rating Spurs -5.6 112.4 106.8 Def. rating Spurs +7.1 41.3 48.4 RPG Spurs -3.5 16.4 12.9 TOV Lakers +2.3% 48.6% 46.3% FG%

The Lakers' offence is marginally ahead on paper, rated 119.2 per 100 possessions against 118.3, so the gap between the sides sits at the other end of the floor, where San Antonio concede 5.6 fewer points per 100 possessions.

San Antonio also win the possession battle, grabbing about seven more rebounds per game and giving the ball away 3.5 fewer times, although the Lakers shoot a higher percentage from the field and that accuracy is how they can offset the deficit.

The venue splits repeat the pattern at the defensive end, with the Lakers 7-1 on the road while scoring 118.1 and conceding 111.3, against a Spurs side that is 7-3 at home and scores 115.0 while allowing 104.5.

The Lakers also play slightly quicker, at 99.7 possessions per game to 98.6, and combined scoring has cleared the total picked in the tips below in five of their eight road games and five of the Spurs' 10 home games.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs team news and rotations

Injury Report Los Angeles Lakers Austin Reaves (left heel bruise) Missed the last five games Game-Time Decision San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama (back) Played in Wednesday's loss at Portland Game-Time Decision De'Aaron Fox (shin) Ruled out for Wednesday at Portland Game-Time Decision Dylan Harper (hip) Estimated return 13 December Out Tobias Harris (calf) Estimated return 3 December Out Jayden Quaintance (knee) Estimated return 3 December Out

Reaves is the main availability question for Los Angeles, as the guard is listed as a game-time decision after missing the last five games, and he returned to full practice this week having already praised the Spurs as extremely talented and unselfish.

The projected Lakers lineup is Luka Doncic, Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Walker Kessler, with Reaves expected to take Grimes' guard spot if he is cleared.

Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox is a game-time decision with a shin problem after sitting out Wednesday, while Victor Wembanyama carries a back designation on the injury list but played at Portland, scoring 44 points with 16 rebounds in defeat.

Dylan Harper (hip), Tobias Harris (calf) and Jayden Quaintance (knee) are all out, so the projected Spurs lineup is Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie and Wembanyama plus either Fox or Harrison Barnes.

Lakers vs. Spurs key matchups and the duels that could decide it

Key Matchups The two leading scorers Luka Doncic LAL VS Victor Wembanyama SAS PPG 36.6 Doncic 30.7 Wembanyama RPG 6.6 Doncic 12.5 Wembanyama APG 7.7 Doncic 3.2 Wembanyama FG% 46.0% Doncic 54.3% Wembanyama Last 5 PPG Doncic 32.2, Wembanyama 37.8 Wembanyama is trending up and Doncic is easing back from his season rate, which makes the form line as interesting as the reputations. Guard play Stephon Castle SAS VS Quentin Grimes LAL PPG 16.7 Castle 12.4 Grimes APG 6.3 Castle 3.2 Grimes FG% 42.6% Castle 46.3% Grimes 3PT% 37.7% Castle 40.3% Grimes Last 5 Castle 19.6 PPG and 9.0 APG, Grimes 22.2 PPG and 4.6 APG Grimes has scored freely since stepping into the Lakers' starting guard spot, while Castle will carry more creation if Fox is unavailable.

Doncic and Wembanyama lead their teams in scoring, and the Spurs centre has been in the better form over the last five games.

Kessler is the natural counter at the rim and has said he is excited for the one-on-one, although he also admitted the Lakers have a way to go to reach the Spurs' level.

Lakers vs. Spurs player props

The props below follow recent form as well as season averages, with two scoring angles on the stars and an assists pick on Castle, whose creation role grows further if Fox sits out.

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama SAS Points Over 29.5 30.7 Season avg 37.8 Last 5 avg 18 GP He has scored well above this line across the last five games and the Lakers have one natural size answer in Kessler. Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 31.5 36.6 Season avg 32.2 Last 5 avg 16 GP His last-five average has eased but still clears the line, and he is the Lakers' first scoring option whichever guard starts. Stephon Castle SAS Assists Over 5.5 6.3 Season avg 9.0 Last 5 avg 19 GP Castle has handled more of the Spurs' creation lately and Fox is a game-time decision.

Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head history

Season Series 10 Dec 2025 Spurs 132-119 Lakers NBA Cup quarter-final 10 Feb 2026 Spurs 136-108 Lakers 5 Nov 2025 Lakers 118-116 Spurs

The Spurs won two of the three meetings last season, taking the NBA Cup quarter-final 132-119 without Wembanyama and the February game by 136-108.

The Lakers' only win came by 118-116 on 5 November 2025, and none of those squads match the rosters on the floor now.

This is the first of three meetings this season, with 6 February also in San Antonio and 4 April in Los Angeles, and both clubs have Cup pedigree after the Lakers won the inaugural tournament in 2023 and the Spurs finished runners-up in 2025.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs tips and prediction

Moneyline Spurs to win San Antonio have the stronger defence, a clear edge on the boards and in ball security, and home court. Total Over 220 points The Lakers' road games have averaged 229.4 combined points and the Spurs' home games 219.5, and five of the Lakers' eight road games have cleared the mark. Prop Luka Doncic Over 31.5 points Even in a quieter recent stretch he has stayed above the line, and he remains the Lakers' first option whether or not Reaves is cleared. Prop Stephon Castle Over 5.5 assists With Fox a game-time decision, Castle has the ball in his hands and his assist average has risen sharply across the last five games. Parlay Spurs to win and Victor Wembanyama to go over his points line The legs are linked, as both depend on Wembanyama controlling the game, so this is one view on the game rather than two independent ones.

Score Prediction Spurs 118-112 Lakers Spurs by 6 points, 230 total points

San Antonio get the nod because their edge in defence, rebounding and ball security is the most dependable gap between the sides, and the Lakers' extra rest and better shooting should keep the game close rather than flip it.

Both teams have scored freely in these venue splits, so the over and the points props lean towards high output, and Wembanyama's recent scoring makes him the strongest individual angle on the board.