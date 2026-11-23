Quick summary Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers · Crypto.com Arena · Tuesday, 3am GMT Tip of the match Utah Jazz +13.5 Game total Under 228.5 Key player prop Walker Kessler Over 9.5 rebounds Injury alert Austin Reaves, Lakers, Out

Los Angeles Lakers host Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena in the early hours of Tuesday morning UK time, five days after the Jazz ended the Lakers' nine-game winning run in the same building.

Los Angeles are 14-3 while Utah are 3-15, yet the season series is level at 1-1 and the visitors arrive on the second night of a back-to-back after a narrow home defeat to Dallas on Sunday.

Form and outlook for Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Form Guide (Last 5) Utah Jazz 3-15 · 14th in the West L W W L L 111.6 PPG 108.2 Opp PPG +3.4 Diff B2B Rest Los Angeles Lakers 14-3 · 2nd in the West W W W L W 115.0 PPG 112.4 Opp PPG +2.6 Diff 2 days Rest

Utah have actually held the better scoring margin across their last five games, a stretch that includes the win in this arena and a 25-point victory at the Clippers that sits awkwardly against a season net rating of -7.4.

Both of those wins came on the road, however, and all three defeats in that spell came at Delta Center, where the Jazz are 1-9 this season and which helps explain why they sit 14th in the Western Conference standings.

Sunday's 116-114 defeat to Dallas summed up their problems, since Svi Mykhailiuk scored a career-high 39 points with 10 three-pointers to haul the Jazz back from 18 points down, only for 23 turnovers to leave them chasing the game.

Los Angeles have lost only three times, and the defeat in this fixture last week came when Luka Doncic shot 10-of-28 during the third game of a four-night spell for the Lakers, so this time they return fully rested.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Utah Jazz Los Angeles Lakers Lakers +12.2 107.4 119.6 Off. rating Lakers -1.6 114.8 113.2 Def. rating Jazz +4.0 45.1 41.1 RPG Lakers -0.6 17.2 16.6 TOV Lakers +4.0% 44.9% 48.9% FG%

That context matters because the Lakers are the superior side by every efficiency measure, with a season offensive rating of 119.6 against Utah's 107.4.

Defensively the two sides are separated by less than two points per 100 possessions, which places the difference in how efficiently Utah score rather than in how they defend.

The Jazz do win the rebounding battle, but the Lakers shoot 48.9% from the field to Utah's 44.9%, the best mark in the league, so the visitors need clean possessions to stay close, particularly early on, since the Lakers average 63.1 first-half points at home against 51.5 for Utah on the road.

Los Angeles will not have long to dwell on the result, since they travel to San Antonio on Friday and Memphis two days later on a busy stretch of the NBA schedule.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers team news and rotations

Injury Report Utah Jazz Jaren Jackson Jr. MCL tear Out Lauri Markkanen hand fracture Out Jusuf Nurkic foot, plantar plate tear Out Jaxson Hayes left knee Out Los Angeles Lakers Austin Reaves left heel contusion Out Quentin Grimes right finger, wearing a splint Available

Austin Reaves remains out for the Lakers with a left heel contusion, so Quentin Grimes is expected to keep his place at shooting guard while playing with a splint on his right finger, and Reaves took full part in Sunday's practice without any live work.

Walker Kessler is not on the injury report, which makes the probable Lakers starting five Doncic, Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Kessler, with Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili the main scoring options off the bench.

Utah are without Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic, and Jaxson Hayes is also listed as out with a left knee problem, which should put Mo Bamba in the starting centre role.

The probable Jazz starters are Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson, Josh Green, Ace Bailey and Bamba, with Mykhailiuk and Isaiah Collier the main sparks off a bench that supplied 69 points against Dallas.

The matchups that could decide Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Key Matchups Lead creators Luka Doncic LAL VS Keyonte George UTA 37.2 Doncic PPG 20.8 George PPG 7.7 Doncic APG 7.1 George APG Utah blitzed Doncic in the second half on 18 November and forced nine turnovers, so his handling of the same coverage decides how the Lakers offence runs. Frontcourt Walker Kessler LAL VS Mo Bamba UTA 14.3 Kessler PPG 8.7 Bamba PPG 6.9 Bamba RPG 8.6 Bamba L5 RPG Kessler meets his former club for the third time this season and the Jazz have a rebounding edge to protect.

The Jazz plan on 18 November was to make Doncic the target of their pick-and-roll coverage, with Green and Josh Okogie doing most of the primary defending and a blitz in the second half, and it produced his lowest shooting percentage of the season.

At the other end, Kessler faces his former club having managed two points and seven rebounds on 25 October and 10 points and 11 rebounds on 18 November, so his battle with Bamba on the glass is worth watching.

Which player props stand out for Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers?

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 32.5 37.2 Season avg 33.0 Last 5 avg 15 GP He clears this number on both samples and has had two full days to recover since a poor shooting night against this opponent. Keyonte George UTA Assists Over 6.5 7.1 Season avg 8.4 Last 5 avg 17 GP The Jazz offence runs through George with Markkanen and Jackson out, and he clears the line on both samples. Walker Kessler LAL Rebounds Over 9.5 10.7 Season avg 10.3 Last 5 avg 16 GP Kessler has cleared this mark across the season and the last four games he played, against a thin Utah frontcourt.

Head-to-head record before Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Season Series 18 Nov 2026 Jazz 109-97 Lakers Los Angeles 25 Oct 2026 Lakers 132-123 Jazz Salt Lake City

The Jazz and Lakers have split the season series 1-1, with Los Angeles winning at Delta Center on 25 October before Utah responded in Los Angeles on 18 November.

Doncic scored 52 points in the first meeting, but the Jazz made him the target of their defence in the second and held the Lakers to 38% shooting.

Los Angeles also gave the ball away 18 times that night, so ball security rather than shot-making is the likeliest route to a different result on Tuesday.

Our Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers prediction

Spread Utah Jazz +13.5 The Lakers' home differential is +5.6 per game and Utah beat them in this arena last week, so a margin beyond two scores sits well above what either side's recent games suggest. Total Under 228.5 Utah's road games have reached 230 combined points only three times in eight, and the two sides' last five games have combined to average 226.6 points, which outweighs the Lakers' habit of clearing 230 at home. Prop Walker Kessler Over 9.5 rebounds Kessler averages 10.7 rebounds and Utah's frontcourt is short of bodies, which keeps him busy on the glass. Prop Keyonte George Over 6.5 assists George carries the Jazz creation load with Markkanen and Jackson out and has averaged 8.4 assists over the last five. Parlay Kessler Over 9.5 rebounds and George Over 6.5 assists Pairs a rebounding line on the home side with a playmaking line on the visiting side, two outcomes that do not depend on one another.

Score Prediction Jazz 108-118 Lakers Predicted margin of 10 points and a total of 226

Utah have shown they can hurt Los Angeles by targeting Doncic, but giving the ball away 23 times on the second night of a back-to-back is a habit that this Lakers side, who lead the league in forcing turnovers, will punish.

That should be enough for the Lakers to win with two days of rest behind them, although Utah's recent scoring margin makes a heavy defeat less likely than the spread suggests, particularly for a group playing a third game in four days.