Los Angeles Lakers host Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena in the early hours of Tuesday morning UK time, five days after the Jazz ended the Lakers' nine-game winning run in the same building.
Los Angeles are 14-3 while Utah are 3-15, yet the season series is level at 1-1 and the visitors arrive on the second night of a back-to-back after a narrow home defeat to Dallas on Sunday.
Form and outlook for Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Utah have actually held the better scoring margin across their last five games, a stretch that includes the win in this arena and a 25-point victory at the Clippers that sits awkwardly against a season net rating of -7.4.
Both of those wins came on the road, however, and all three defeats in that spell came at Delta Center, where the Jazz are 1-9 this season and which helps explain why they sit 14th in the Western Conference standings.
Sunday's 116-114 defeat to Dallas summed up their problems, since Svi Mykhailiuk scored a career-high 39 points with 10 three-pointers to haul the Jazz back from 18 points down, only for 23 turnovers to leave them chasing the game.
Los Angeles have lost only three times, and the defeat in this fixture last week came when Luka Doncic shot 10-of-28 during the third game of a four-night spell for the Lakers, so this time they return fully rested.
That context matters because the Lakers are the superior side by every efficiency measure, with a season offensive rating of 119.6 against Utah's 107.4.
Defensively the two sides are separated by less than two points per 100 possessions, which places the difference in how efficiently Utah score rather than in how they defend.
The Jazz do win the rebounding battle, but the Lakers shoot 48.9% from the field to Utah's 44.9%, the best mark in the league, so the visitors need clean possessions to stay close, particularly early on, since the Lakers average 63.1 first-half points at home against 51.5 for Utah on the road.
Los Angeles will not have long to dwell on the result, since they travel to San Antonio on Friday and Memphis two days later on a busy stretch of the NBA schedule.
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers team news and rotations
Austin Reaves remains out for the Lakers with a left heel contusion, so Quentin Grimes is expected to keep his place at shooting guard while playing with a splint on his right finger, and Reaves took full part in Sunday's practice without any live work.
Walker Kessler is not on the injury report, which makes the probable Lakers starting five Doncic, Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Kessler, with Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili the main scoring options off the bench.
Utah are without Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic, and Jaxson Hayes is also listed as out with a left knee problem, which should put Mo Bamba in the starting centre role.
The probable Jazz starters are Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson, Josh Green, Ace Bailey and Bamba, with Mykhailiuk and Isaiah Collier the main sparks off a bench that supplied 69 points against Dallas.
The matchups that could decide Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The Jazz plan on 18 November was to make Doncic the target of their pick-and-roll coverage, with Green and Josh Okogie doing most of the primary defending and a blitz in the second half, and it produced his lowest shooting percentage of the season.
At the other end, Kessler faces his former club having managed two points and seven rebounds on 25 October and 10 points and 11 rebounds on 18 November, so his battle with Bamba on the glass is worth watching.
Which player props stand out for Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers?
Head-to-head record before Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The Jazz and Lakers have split the season series 1-1, with Los Angeles winning at Delta Center on 25 October before Utah responded in Los Angeles on 18 November.
Doncic scored 52 points in the first meeting, but the Jazz made him the target of their defence in the second and held the Lakers to 38% shooting.
Los Angeles also gave the ball away 18 times that night, so ball security rather than shot-making is the likeliest route to a different result on Tuesday.
Our Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers prediction
Utah have shown they can hurt Los Angeles by targeting Doncic, but giving the ball away 23 times on the second night of a back-to-back is a habit that this Lakers side, who lead the league in forcing turnovers, will punish.
That should be enough for the Lakers to win with two days of rest behind them, although Utah's recent scoring margin makes a heavy defeat less likely than the spread suggests, particularly for a group playing a third game in four days.