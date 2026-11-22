Quick summary LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, Houston, Tuesday 24 November, 1.30am GMT Tip of the match Houston Rockets to win by 8 or more Game total Under 230 points Key player prop Alperen Sengun Over 20.5 points Injury alert Brandon Ingram, LA Clippers, listed as out and expected to make his debut

Fourth-seeded Houston Rockets host 13th-seeded LA Clippers, who are still searching for their first win away from home, at Toyota Center in the early hours of Tuesday, with Brandon Ingram expected to make his debut for the visitors.

Houston have lost only once at home this season, whereas the Clippers have dropped three in a row and are in the third game of a four-game trip that the NBA schedule has taken from San Antonio to Dallas, Houston and, next, Memphis.

What does the form say about LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets?

Form Guide (Last 5) LA Clippers 4-11 · 13th in the West W W L L L 109.0 PPG 116.6 Opp PPG -7.6 Diff 1 day Rest Houston Rockets 12-5 · 4th in the West W W L W L 125.0 PPG 120.4 Opp PPG +4.6 Diff 2 days Rest

The Clippers have scored 107.6 points per game on the road while conceding 121.6, a differential of -14.0 that explains why they have lost every away game.

Saturday's defeat in Dallas was their third in a row, a slide that began with a 107-132 home loss to Utah, and the 34.9% shooting from rookie Keaton Wagler is one sign of how hard points have come.

Houston split a four-game road trip evenly, winning by 28 points at Washington and then falling at Denver in their latest outing.

The gap opens early, since Houston score 60.3 points in the first half of home games while the Clippers manage 52.6 in the first half of road games, which leaves the visitors chasing the game before half-time.

Tale of the Tape (Season) LA Clippers Houston Rockets Rockets +10.5 110.6 121.1 Off. rating Rockets -3.9 117.1 113.2 Def. rating Rockets +5.3 40.0 45.3 RPG Rockets -2.9 17.5 14.6 TOV Rockets +2.5% 46.0% 48.5% FG%

Houston's net rating of +7.9 against -6.4 for the Clippers is the widest gap between the sides, and it does not come from pace, since the Clippers play the slightly faster game.

Houston also win the possession battle, since they out-rebound the Clippers by more than five a game and turn the ball over 14.6 times a game against 17.5.

The Clippers' defence has actually been tighter than Houston's across the last five games, conceding 116.6 points per game against 120.4, so Houston's recent form is less dominant than their season numbers suggest and the visitors have a route to a closer game if Ingram lifts their scoring.

Even so, Houston have won seven of their eight home games and sit fourth in the Western Conference standings, while Los Angeles are winless in seven away games and need Ingram to ease the scoring load on Darius Garland, who leads them with 20.9 points a game.

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets team news and rotations

Injury Report LA Clippers Brandon Ingram Achilles and heel surgery Reportedly expected to make his season debut Out Bradley Beal Knee Out Jordan Miller Shoulder surgery Out Houston Rockets Clint Capela Ankle Has not played since 31 October Game-Time Decision

Ingram is still listed as out following surgery on a partially torn Achilles and a heel problem, although he is reportedly set to make his debut after arriving from Toronto in the Kawhi Leonard trade. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 77 games for the Raptors last season, so how head coach Tyronn Lue fits him into the rotation is the main question.

Bradley Beal remains out with a knee problem and is not due back until 29 November, while Jordan Miller is out with a shoulder injury and is not expected until early March.

Houston list Clint Capela as a game-time decision with an ankle problem, and with the centre having played in only six games this season and not since 31 October, Alperen Sengun is again set to anchor the middle.

Houston are expected to start Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Sengun, while the Clippers are expected to line up with Garland, Max Strus, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura and Brook Lopez unless Ingram displaces one of them.

The matchups that could decide LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

Key Matchups Centre battle Alperen Sengun HOU VS Brook Lopez LAC 22.1 Sengun PPG 9.3 Sengun RPG 15.7 Lopez PPG 5.3 Lopez RPG Houston's hub against the Clippers' floor-spacing big, with the winner of the rebounding duel shaping the second-chance points. Backcourt creators Darius Garland LAC VS Fred VanVleet HOU 20.9 Garland PPG 6.5 Garland APG 14.4 VanVleet PPG 5.7 VanVleet APG Garland creates and scores for a side short of shot-makers, while VanVleet runs a deeper Houston rotation.

Sengun, who also averages 7.0 assists, has stepped up to 24.0 points a game over his last five, but Lopez answers with 20.0 and a 42.2% three-point rate that drags the Houston centre away from the basket.

In the backcourt, Garland, who has scored 22.0 points a game over his last five, carries the Clippers' creation duties against VanVleet, whose 39.2% three-point shooting keeps Houston's offence organised.

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Alperen Sengun HOU Points Over 20.5 22.1 Season 24.0 Last 5 15 GP Houston's focal point has scored above this mark all season and is trending higher, against a Clippers defence that has struggled on the road. Brook Lopez LAC Points Over 14.5 15.7 Season 20.0 Last 5 15 GP Lopez has scored well above this line recently and shoots 55.2% from the field, with Houston's centre rotation thinned by Capela's uncertain status. Amen Thompson HOU Rebounds Over 6.5 7.1 Season 8.0 Last 5 16 GP Thompson crashes the glass from the wing and Houston's rebounding edge over the Clippers gives him room to clear this line.

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets head-to-head record

Season Series · recent meetings 11 Feb 2026 Clippers 105-102 Rockets Houston 10 Feb 2026 Rockets 102-95 Clippers Houston 23 Dec 2025 Clippers 128-108 Rockets Los Angeles 11 Dec 2025 Rockets 115-113 Clippers Houston 9 Apr 2025 Clippers 134-117 Rockets Los Angeles

The Clippers have won three of the last five meetings, including a 105-102 victory in Houston on 11 February that came a night after the Rockets had beaten them at the same venue.

Houston won two of the three most recent meetings at Toyota Center, 115-113 on 11 December and 102-95 on 10 February.

Those results carry limited weight since the Clippers rebuilt their roster in the Kawhi Leonard trade, and this is the first of three meetings this season, with the other two in Los Angeles in February and March.

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets tips and score prediction

Spread Houston Rockets to win by 8 or more Houston's home differential of +9.9 sits against -14.0 for the Clippers away from home, and the visitors have lost every road game this season. Total Under 230 points Only two of Houston's eight home games have cleared that mark, and the Clippers' road games reaching it more often reflects the points they concede, which Houston's home defence will limit. Prop Brook Lopez Over 14.5 points Lopez has been the Clippers' most efficient scorer from the field and is averaging well above this line over his last five games. Prop Amen Thompson Over 6.5 rebounds Thompson rebounds from the wing and has averaged more over the last five games than across the season, so this line sits below his recent level. Parlay Alperen Sengun Over 20.5 points and Brook Lopez Over 14.5 points Each leg depends on one player's scoring role rather than the result, so neither pick hinges on the other.

Score Prediction LA Clippers 107-119 Houston Rockets Predicted margin 12 points, total 226 points

Houston's home form and a clear efficiency advantage at both ends make them the sensible side, particularly with Durant scoring 21.0 points a game and the Clippers' four-game trip still without a win.

Ingram's debut adds uncertainty to the Clippers' offence, but one returning forward is unlikely to fix a defence that concedes 121.6 points a game away from home.