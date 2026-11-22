Fourth-seeded Houston Rockets host 13th-seeded LA Clippers, who are still searching for their first win away from home, at Toyota Center in the early hours of Tuesday, with Brandon Ingram expected to make his debut for the visitors.
Houston have lost only once at home this season, whereas the Clippers have dropped three in a row and are in the third game of a four-game trip that the NBA schedule has taken from San Antonio to Dallas, Houston and, next, Memphis.
What does the form say about LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets?
The Clippers have scored 107.6 points per game on the road while conceding 121.6, a differential of -14.0 that explains why they have lost every away game.
Saturday's defeat in Dallas was their third in a row, a slide that began with a 107-132 home loss to Utah, and the 34.9% shooting from rookie Keaton Wagler is one sign of how hard points have come.
Houston split a four-game road trip evenly, winning by 28 points at Washington and then falling at Denver in their latest outing.
The gap opens early, since Houston score 60.3 points in the first half of home games while the Clippers manage 52.6 in the first half of road games, which leaves the visitors chasing the game before half-time.
Houston's net rating of +7.9 against -6.4 for the Clippers is the widest gap between the sides, and it does not come from pace, since the Clippers play the slightly faster game.
Houston also win the possession battle, since they out-rebound the Clippers by more than five a game and turn the ball over 14.6 times a game against 17.5.
The Clippers' defence has actually been tighter than Houston's across the last five games, conceding 116.6 points per game against 120.4, so Houston's recent form is less dominant than their season numbers suggest and the visitors have a route to a closer game if Ingram lifts their scoring.
Even so, Houston have won seven of their eight home games and sit fourth in the Western Conference standings, while Los Angeles are winless in seven away games and need Ingram to ease the scoring load on Darius Garland, who leads them with 20.9 points a game.
LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets team news and rotations
Ingram is still listed as out following surgery on a partially torn Achilles and a heel problem, although he is reportedly set to make his debut after arriving from Toronto in the Kawhi Leonard trade. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 77 games for the Raptors last season, so how head coach Tyronn Lue fits him into the rotation is the main question.
Bradley Beal remains out with a knee problem and is not due back until 29 November, while Jordan Miller is out with a shoulder injury and is not expected until early March.
Houston list Clint Capela as a game-time decision with an ankle problem, and with the centre having played in only six games this season and not since 31 October, Alperen Sengun is again set to anchor the middle.
Houston are expected to start Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Sengun, while the Clippers are expected to line up with Garland, Max Strus, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura and Brook Lopez unless Ingram displaces one of them.
The matchups that could decide LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets
Sengun, who also averages 7.0 assists, has stepped up to 24.0 points a game over his last five, but Lopez answers with 20.0 and a 42.2% three-point rate that drags the Houston centre away from the basket.
In the backcourt, Garland, who has scored 22.0 points a game over his last five, carries the Clippers' creation duties against VanVleet, whose 39.2% three-point shooting keeps Houston's offence organised.
LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets player props to watch
LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets head-to-head record
The Clippers have won three of the last five meetings, including a 105-102 victory in Houston on 11 February that came a night after the Rockets had beaten them at the same venue.
Houston won two of the three most recent meetings at Toyota Center, 115-113 on 11 December and 102-95 on 10 February.
Those results carry limited weight since the Clippers rebuilt their roster in the Kawhi Leonard trade, and this is the first of three meetings this season, with the other two in Los Angeles in February and March.
LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets tips and score prediction
Houston's home form and a clear efficiency advantage at both ends make them the sensible side, particularly with Durant scoring 21.0 points a game and the Clippers' four-game trip still without a win.
Ingram's debut adds uncertainty to the Clippers' offence, but one returning forward is unlikely to fix a defence that concedes 121.6 points a game away from home.