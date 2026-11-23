Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets , Ball Arena, Wednesday 25 November, 3am GMT (NBA Cup, West Group A) Quick summary Tip of the match Denver Nuggets -8.5 Game total Under 237.5 Key player prop Nikola Jokic Over 8.5 assists Injury alert P.J. Washington (Dallas), illness, no designation yet

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks visit Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday night in a West Group A NBA Cup game that pairs the 2025 first overall pick with the 41st pick of 2014 who has anchored Denver ever since.

Both sides are 2-0 in the group under the NBA format, with one group game left each on Friday 27 November, and the result also counts in the regular-season standings where Denver are sixth in the West and Dallas eighth.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets form and outlook

Form Guide (Last 5) Dallas Mavericks 10-7 · 8th in the West L L W W W 110.6 PPG 113.2 Opp PPG -2.6 Diff 1 day Rest Denver Nuggets 10-5 · 6th in the West W L W W W 122.0 PPG 119.0 Opp PPG +3.0 Diff 1 day Rest

Dallas arrive on a three-game winning run that followed back-to-back heavy road defeats at Cleveland and Boston.

The latest win came at Utah on Sunday, where the Mavericks led by 18 in the fourth quarter before the Jazz scored 16 straight points to tie it, and Flagg's two free throws with 3.6 seconds left settled a 116-114 finish.

Dusty May pointed to resting Kyrie Irving and Flagg too early as the first mistake, which fits a fourth quarter that Dallas lost 40-25.

Denver beat Chicago 151-145 in overtime on the same night, with Jamal Murray scoring a season-high 45 and Jokic recording a triple-double of 37 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists. Their only defeat in the last five was at home to Phoenix on 16 November, and the three wins since have come by four, nine and six points, so Denver are winning in more than one way.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Dallas Mavericks Denver Nuggets Nuggets +4.3 112.7 117.0 Off. rating Mavericks -2.6 113.0 115.6 Def. rating Mavericks +1.3 43.2 41.9 RPG Nuggets -1.9 15.6 13.7 TOV Nuggets +2.9% 46.1% 49.0% FG%

The season ratings explain why Denver are favoured, since their offence scores 117.0 points per 100 possessions against 112.7 for Dallas, although the Mavericks defend better at 113.0 to 115.6.

Possessions could decide the margin, because Denver turn the ball over less often while Dallas forced 23 turnovers at Utah and made a season-high 16 steals.

Venue splits lean towards Denver without being decisive, as Dallas are 3-5 on the road and have been outscored by 10.4 points a game, while the Nuggets are 4-3 at home and have conceded 119.7 points a game there.

The schedule is demanding for both teams, with Dallas playing a third game in four nights and Denver a fifth in nine days, and each side has one day of rest.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets team news and rotations

Injury Report Dallas Mavericks P.J. Washington, illness Missed Sunday's game at Utah; Zaccharie Risacher started in his place No designation yet Dereck Lively II, foot Out Sergio De Larrea, knee Out Tarik Biberovic, heel Out Tobi Lawal, groin Ruled out for Sunday's game No designation yet Denver Nuggets Julian Strawther, left knee sprain Out

P.J. Washington missed Sunday's win at Utah through illness and carries no designation yet for Tuesday, with Zaccharie Risacher starting in his place and finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Dereck Lively II remains out with a foot injury, although May has said he is close to returning, while Sergio De Larrea and Tarik Biberovic are also out and Tobi Lawal was ruled out for Sunday with a groin problem.

Denver's only listed absentee is Julian Strawther, who has been out since a left knee sprain was diagnosed on 16 October, with a six-week review due around 27 November, and no other Nuggets player carries a designation.

That leaves the Nuggets' rotation largely intact, with DeMar DeRozan the notable summer arrival at 9.9 points in 22.5 minutes, while Dallas must decide how long to lean on Irving and Flagg after resting them early cost them on Sunday.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Cooper Flagg against Nikola Jokic Cooper Flagg DAL VS Nikola Jokic DEN 24.3 Flagg PPG 6.3 Flagg RPG 25.1 Jokic PPG 10.9 Jokic RPG Last meeting, 25 March 2026 in Denver, Jokic 23 points, 21 rebounds and 19 assists, Flagg 26 points Dallas need Flagg to score and to disrupt Jokic as a passer, because Denver's offence runs through him. Kyrie Irving against Jamal Murray Kyrie Irving DAL VS Jamal Murray DEN 22.0 Irving PPG 38.2% Irving 3P% 26.2 Murray PPG 47.2% Murray 3P% Murray scored 45 at Chicago on Sunday, while Irving scored 16 at Utah, all in the first half The guard who keeps shooting after the break gives his side the late-game edge.

Flagg's size and his 1.9 steals per game give Dallas a way to disrupt Jokic as a passer, which matters because the Denver centre sets the tempo for almost every possession.

In the backcourt, Murray's night at Chicago followed a strong run of shooting, while Irving needs to stay involved after half-time, having scored all 16 of his points before the break at Utah.

Away from the stars, Daniel Gafford shoots 69.0% from the field for Dallas, so Aaron Gordon and Jokic must keep him away from easy finishes at the rim, and Gordon's own scoring has settled at 12.1 points a game, which leaves Denver leaning on Murray and Jokic for volume.

Best player props for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Player Props to Watch Cooper Flagg DAL Points Over 22.5 24.3 Season avg 23.6 Last 5 16 GP He still reached 28 at Utah on Sunday despite going 0 of 3 from the field in the fourth quarter, and Denver's home defence has been generous. Nikola Jokic DEN Assists Over 8.5 9.2 Season avg 9.6 Last 5 15 GP He has cleared 8.5 assists in 10 of his 15 games and added 11 at Chicago on Sunday. Kyrie Irving DAL Points Over 20.5 22.0 Season avg 23.0 Last 5 14 GP His scoring has been steady in the last five, and Dusty May has said he pulled him too early at Utah.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets head-to-head and last season's series

Season Series 25 March 2026 Nuggets 142-135 Mavericks Murray 53 points; Jokic 23 points, 21 rebounds and 19 assists Denver 14 January 2026 Nuggets 118-109 Mavericks Murray 33 points; Dallas shot 5 of 34 from three Dallas

Denver won the last two meetings of 2025-26, 118-109 in Dallas on 14 January, when the Mavericks shot five of 34 from three-point range, and 142-135 in Denver on 25 March, when Murray scored 53.

Dallas took the other two games of the series, on 1 December in Denver and 23 December in Dallas, which left last season's meetings split 2-2.

Both rosters have changed since then, with Irving back from the ACL injury that cost him last season, May in his first year as an NBA head coach and DeRozan in Denver, so those results are background rather than a guide.

Our Mavericks vs. Nuggets prediction and tips

Spread Denver Nuggets -8.5 Dallas have been outscored by 10.4 points a game away from home and play a third game in four nights. Total Under 237.5 Dallas road games have topped 230 combined points only twice in eight, and both teams play at a pace below 100 possessions. Prop Nikola Jokic Over 8.5 assists Denver's offence runs through him, and he has cleared the line in two of every three games. Prop Cooper Flagg Over 22.5 points Dallas lean on him when the offence stalls, and he reached 28 at Utah even in a poor fourth quarter. Parlay Jokic Over 8.5 assists and Flagg Over 22.5 points The two props belong to different teams' stars and do not depend on one team winning.

Score Prediction Nuggets 121-112 Mavericks Predicted margin nine points, total 233

Denver's scoring at home, Jokic's passing and Dallas's record on the road make the Nuggets the steadier side, while Dallas's pressure should keep the game total manageable.

Both teams return on Friday 27 November, with Dallas at Phoenix and Denver at Utah, and the full NBA schedule shows how quickly this Cup group closes.