Ten games tip off between midnight and 3am GMT on Tuesday 24 November, led by an Oklahoma City trip to Indiana in which both sides are playing the second night of a back-to-back.

These are our NBA picks today for the whole card, and the NBA schedule shows what follows later in the week.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Our pick Under 231.5 points Tip-off 12am (GMT) Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia Trail Blazers record 10-6 76ers record 14-3

Philadelphia sit top of the East and have won five in a row, the latest a 132-129 win over Milwaukee. Portland arrive after a 96-97 defeat in New York, and Jaylen Brown is probable for the 76ers with a hamstring problem.

Neither side's scoring at its own venue type reaches the total, with Portland's road games averaging 228.1 combined points and Philadelphia's home games 229.0. That makes the under the sounder read.

Pace gives the total little help either. Portland play 100.2 possessions a game and Philadelphia 99.9, so neither team drags the other into a faster contest than it wants.

Portland have been the steadier side away from home, winning seven of 11 with a +5.9 differential, which is why a tight finish is more likely than a runaway.

Brown's status matters because he scores 22.6 points a game. If he sits or is limited, the 76ers lose a scorer, and that only helps the under.

Our full breakdown of Trail Blazers vs 76ers covers the player props and the injury report in more detail.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

Our pick Grizzlies -3.5 Tip-off 12am (GMT) Venue Spectrum Center, Charlotte Grizzlies record 12-5 Hornets record 4-11

Memphis are 8-1 on the road this season, while Charlotte score only 100.7 points a game at home. Cameron Boozer is out with an ankle problem for the Grizzlies, and Grayson Allen is out with a concussion for the Hornets.

Charlotte's home differential is -14.3, against +10.8 for Memphis away from home. A gap that wide is why Memphis on the spread is the pick, even after the Grizzlies lost 95-104 at Minnesota on Sunday.

Charlotte are also missing Dennis Schroder, Grant Williams and Kon Knueppel, all out, while Brandon Miller is probable with a knee contusion.

Memphis score 120.3 points a game on the road and concede 109.6, so they do not need a shooting night to stay in front.

Charlotte's second-half scoring at home averages 46.6 points, against 54.1 in the first half, and that is the stretch in which a lead tends to grow.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers prediction

Our pick Under 222.5 points Tip-off 12.30am (GMT) Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis Thunder record 10-7 Pacers record 5-12

Both teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back. Oklahoma City lost 113-123 at Miami on Sunday, and Indiana were in New York on the same day.

The Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is out with a back and neck problem, and the Pacers remain without Tyrese Haliburton.

Tired legs on both benches point to the under. Indiana's home games average 214.1 combined points, and none of their eight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has gone beyond 230.

Indiana are 2-6 at home and score just 104.3 points a game there, with 48.9 of them coming in the first half. Their own attack gives the over little to work with.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 37.8 points across Oklahoma City's last five games, so losing him removes the scoring the visitors would need to push this game past the total.

Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain are the likelier sources of Oklahoma City points now, and both are scoring at a lower rate than the man they replace, which caps how quickly the visitors can build a number.

The risk is that seven of the Thunder's 10 road games have gone over 220, so the pick rests on the missing scorer rather than on a slow tempo.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls prediction

Our pick Cavaliers -8.5 Tip-off 1am (GMT) Venue United Center, Chicago Cavaliers record 9-8 Bulls record 4-12

Chicago are on the second night of a back-to-back after playing Denver on Sunday, while Cleveland have had two days to prepare. The Bulls are also without Norman Powell, who has a hamstring strain.

That fatigue gap supports Cleveland on the spread. Chicago concede 122.8 points a game and carry a -7.6 net rating, compared with +2.3 for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland won the last meeting 126-115 on 17 November, a margin that clears this number comfortably.

Across the Cavaliers' last five games, Donovan Mitchell has averaged 29.5 points in the four he played, and James Harden 23.5 points and 8.3 assists in his four.

Those two give Cleveland a reliable source of points and shot creation, which matters against a Bulls side that gives up 122.8 a night and cannot count on its own starting guard.

The concern is Cleveland's 2-5 record on the road, with Evan Mobley out, so the pick rests on Chicago's tiredness and leaky defence rather than on the Cavaliers travelling well.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets prediction

Our pick Rockets -12.5 Tip-off 1.30am (GMT) Venue Toyota Center, Houston Clippers record 4-11 Rockets record 12-5

Houston are 7-1 at home with a +9.9 differential, while the Clippers are 0-7 on the road and concede 121.6 points a game away from home. Bradley Beal is out for Los Angeles.

The gap between the sides is wide enough to back the Rockets on the spread, even after Houston lost 124-133 at Denver last time out.

Alperen Sengun has averaged 24.0 points over Houston's last five games and Kevin Durant 21.2, while the Clippers score 107.6 a game on the road.

Our full breakdown of Clippers vs Rockets has the player props and the full injury report.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction

Our pick Over 227.5 points Tip-off 3am (GMT) Venue Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Jazz record 3-15 Lakers record 14-3

Utah are on the second night of a back-to-back after a 114-116 home loss to Dallas on Sunday. They visit a Lakers side without Austin Reaves, who is out with a heel problem.

Los Angeles home games average 241.3 combined points, and seven of eight have gone beyond 230, so the over has a wide cushion against this total.

Utah are also without Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jaxson Hayes and Jusuf Nurkic, which leaves the visitors short of interior protection.

Luka Doncic scores 37.2 points a game, enough to carry the total even if Utah's road tempo drags it down, as their 223.8 combined average away from home suggests.

The Lakers also start quickly at home, averaging 64.3 first-half points, which banks much of the total before any tiredness on the Utah side can matter.

Utah won the 19 November meeting 109-97, a 206-point total, so the case rests on the Lakers' home scoring trend rather than a repeat of that game.

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings prediction

Our pick Spurs -10.5 Tip-off 3am (GMT) Venue Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Spurs record 14-3 Kings record 2-14

San Antonio are 7-0 on the road and Sacramento are 1-9 at home. The Spurs won both meetings this season, 124-109 and 130-103, though Victor Wembanyama (back) and De'Aaron Fox (shin) are both questionable.

A +14.0 road differential supports the Spurs on the spread, but the pick holds only if the lineup news is kind, so check it before tip-off.

Sacramento concede 118.1 points a game at home, and Darius Acuff Jr. (25.4 points, 7.4 assists a game) cannot offset that on his own.

Wembanyama scores 29.9 points a game, so his absence would shrink the margin more than any other change to the lineup, and Fox is the next biggest swing.

Our full breakdown of Spurs vs Kings covers the player props and the injury report.

Also on tonight's slate

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves (12.30am GMT). Brooklyn are 2-6 on the road and have conceded 125.0 points a game over their last five, so the Timberwolves -11.5 is the lean even with Anthony Edwards out. Minnesota's home margin sits just below the spread.

Brooklyn are 2-6 on the road and have conceded 125.0 points a game over their last five, so is the lean even with Anthony Edwards out. Minnesota's home margin sits just below the spread. Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors (12.30am GMT). Toronto have lost five in a row, none by more than 11 points, and are without RJ Barrett, so the Bucks +10.5 is worth backing. Milwaukee are 0-8 on the road, which makes it a lean on the margin, and Toronto won the earlier meeting.

Toronto have lost five in a row, none by more than 11 points, and are without RJ Barrett, so is worth backing. Milwaukee are 0-8 on the road, which makes it a lean on the margin, and Toronto won the earlier meeting. Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans (1am GMT). The closest game of the night. The Suns -3.5 gets the nod because Phoenix have won four of their last five, New Orleans have lost four, and the Pelicans concede 123.0 a game. Zion Williamson is probable with a thigh problem.