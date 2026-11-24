Quick summary Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder , Paycom Center, 12.30am GMT Thursday 26 November Tip of the match Timberwolves +2.5 Game total Over 223.5 Key player prop Jaden McDaniels Over 17.5 points Injury alert Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) is out

A rebuilt Minnesota Timberwolves side that sits third in the Western Conference standings visits 10th-placed Oklahoma City Thunder, the team that beat them in the 2025 playoffs, at Paycom Center in an NBA Cup West Group B game early on Thursday morning UK time.

The Thunder won that playoff series 4-1 and split four meetings with Minnesota last season, with the home side winning every one, although neither roster looks the way it did then, and Minnesota's scoring now runs through Jaden McDaniels, Ayo Dosunmu and Ball, who each average above 17 points.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder form and outlook

Form Guide (Last 5) Minnesota Timberwolves 13-5 · 3rd in the West W W L W W 111.4 PPG 103.2 Opp PPG +8.2 Diff 1 day Rest Oklahoma City Thunder 10-8 · 10th in the West W L W L L 119.2 PPG 117.6 Opp PPG +1.6 Diff 1 day Rest

Minnesota have won 13 of their 18 games after a summer overhaul that brought LaMelo Ball in from Charlotte, and the new-look group has built that record on defence.

They have taken four of their last five, losing only at home to New York by three points, and the 142-116 win over Brooklyn showed how far the offence can stretch when it finds a rhythm.

All five of those games were at home, so this is the first road test in that run, and Minnesota scoring 119.0 points a game away from home shows the team travels well.

Oklahoma City arrive in poorer form after losing at Miami and Indiana on consecutive nights, which leaves them 2-3 across their last five, even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 37.3 points in the four of those games he played after sitting out the Miami defeat.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Timberwolves Thunder Timberwolves +0.9 114.9 114.0 Off. rating Timberwolves -6.6 104.4 111.0 Def. rating Timberwolves +1.4 47.0 45.6 RPG Thunder -3.5 16.3 12.8 TOV Timberwolves +2.3 25.6 23.3 APG

The home floor remains the Thunder's best argument, since they are 6-1 at Paycom Center and concede 103.9 points there, against 110.2 across the whole season.

Minnesota's defensive rating of 104.4 is far better than the 111.0 Oklahoma City manage, while the offensive ratings sit within one point of each other, which is why the Wolves carry a net rating of +10.5 against +3.0.

The turnover count gives the Thunder a real counter, as they give the ball away 12.8 times a game against 16.3 for Minnesota, and those extra possessions could matter in a game that stays close.

Minnesota answer with better ball movement at 25.6 assists a game against 23.3, which suits a group where five players average at least 13 points and makes them harder to scheme against.

Timberwolves and Thunder team news and rotations

Injury Report Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards (right knee) Four appearances this season Out Jaylen Clark (hamstring) Out Oklahoma City Thunder Jalen Williams (ankle) Out Chet Holmgren (patellar tendon) Out Cason Wallace (left shoulder) Out Aday Mara (shin) Ruled out at Indiana, status for this game not reported GTD Jaylin Williams (back) Ruled out at Indiana, status for this game not reported GTD Nikola Topic (hip) Ruled out at Indiana, status for this game not reported GTD Alex Caruso (hip) Ruled out at Indiana, status for this game not reported GTD

Minnesota remain without Anthony Edwards, who has made only four appearances this season after a right knee procedure, and Jaylen Clark is also out with a hamstring problem.

Oklahoma City list Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace as out, and each of them has played only three games this season, so the Thunder have effectively worked without all three throughout.

Aday Mara, Jaylin Williams, Nikola Topic and Alex Caruso were all ruled out at Indiana, and none of the four has a confirmed status for this game, which leaves the rotation behind Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell open to late changes.

Continuity is a strength for the Thunder in one respect, since Isaiah Hartenstein, Jared McCain, Bennett Stirtz and Kenrich Williams have played in all 18 of their games.

The matchups that could decide Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Key Matchups Battle of the centres Rudy Gobert MIN VS Isaiah Hartenstein OKC 10.6 Gobert RPG 10.6 Hartenstein RPG 7.6 Gobert PPG 8.4 Hartenstein PPG Identical rebounding averages make this a contest of minutes, foul control and who the guards feed. Backcourt creators LaMelo Ball MIN VS Ajay Mitchell OKC 5.6 Ball APG 3.6 Mitchell APG 40.8% Ball FG% 47.1% Mitchell FG% Over the last five games Ball averages 4.0 assists and Mitchell 4.2. Ball creates more for others while Mitchell scores more efficiently, so the tempo each one sets matters.

The centre duel pairs Rudy Gobert and Hartenstein, whose season rebounding averages are identical, and Gobert plays more minutes at 29.2 a night against 25.3, but the supporting cast and the guards who feed them are likely to decide that contest.

In the backcourt Ball is the bigger creator while Mitchell is the more efficient scorer, and the one who controls the tempo of the half-court game gives his side the edge.

Best player props for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Player Props to Watch Jaden McDaniels MIN Points Over 17.5 18.4 Season avg 22.2 Last 5 avg 18 GP played He shoots 55.6% from the field and his scoring has trended upwards, so the line sits below his recent output. Isaiah Hartenstein OKC Rebounds Over 9.5 10.6 Season avg 10.6 Last 5 avg 18 GP played A steady rebounder across both samples, he plays 25.3 minutes a night and should clear the line at home.

Timberwolves and Thunder head-to-head history

Season Series · regular season and playoffs 21 to 29 May 2025 Thunder beat Timberwolves 4-1 2025 playoff series 29 May 2025 Thunder 124-94 Timberwolves Playoffs, game 5 · OKC 25 May 2025 Timberwolves 143-101 Thunder Playoffs, game 3 · MIN 15 Mar 2026 Thunder 116-103 Timberwolves OKC 30 Jan 2026 Timberwolves 123-111 Thunder MIN 20 Dec 2025 Timberwolves 112-107 Thunder MIN 27 Nov 2025 Thunder 113-105 Timberwolves OKC

There has been no meeting this season, and last season's four games split evenly, with the home side winning every one of them, so this is the first look at how the rebuilt Wolves handle this opponent.

The 2025 playoff series is the heavier reference point, with Oklahoma City taking control early and closing it out with a 124-94 win at home, but both rosters have changed enough that it reads as background rather than evidence.

Minnesota's one win in that series was a 143-101 rout at home, a reminder of how sharply the margin can move between games.

Our Timberwolves vs. Thunder tips and prediction

Spread Timberwolves +2.5 Minnesota carry a net rating of +10.5 against +3.0 for Oklahoma City, and the Thunder arrive off two consecutive road defeats. Total Over 223.5 points The Thunder have gone past 235 combined points in their last three games and Minnesota road games average 229.5. Prop Jaden McDaniels Over 17.5 points His last-five average of 22.2 points is well clear of the line. Prop Isaiah Hartenstein Over 9.5 rebounds He has held his rebounding average across the season and the last five, and the Thunder rotation is short of bodies. Parlay Timberwolves +2.5 and Isaiah Hartenstein Over 9.5 rebounds The two legs rely on different things, Minnesota defending well and a steady centre on the glass.

Score Prediction Timberwolves 116-112 Thunder Predicted margin four points, predicted total 228 points

Minnesota's defensive edge and their recent run of home games, set against a Thunder side coming off two consecutive road defeats, point to a narrow Timberwolves win, with the NBA schedule giving neither team much time to recover afterwards.

Scoring should come easily for both teams given how freely points have flowed in the Thunder's recent games, with Minnesota road games averaging 229.5 combined points and the Thunder's last three all passing 235, so the Over joins the Wolves' points as the strongest angle.