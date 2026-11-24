Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks , Madison Square Garden, Thursday 26 November, 12.30am GMT Quick summary Tip of the match New York Knicks -5.5 Game total Under 220.5 points Key player prop Karl-Anthony Towns, Over 12.5 rebounds Injury alert Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), out

The reigning NBA champions New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team they swept 4-0 in last May's Eastern Conference finals, at Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Thursday, with tip-off at 12.30am GMT in an NBA Cup East Group B game.

The sides have already met twice this season, with the Knicks winning 109-97 on 7 November and the Cavaliers taking the return 115-107 at the Garden four days later, so the third meeting on the NBA schedule arrives with the series level at 1-1.

What is the form for the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks?

Form Guide (Last 5) Cleveland Cavaliers 9-9 · 7th in the East W W L W L 122.0 PPG 119.4 Opp PPG +2.6 Diff 1 day Rest New York Knicks 11-6 · 4th in the East W W W W W 107.0 PPG 102.2 Opp PPG +4.8 Diff 2 days Rest

New York arrive on a five-game winning streak, although three of those wins came by four points or fewer, including a 97-96 squeeze past Portland and a 102-99 success at Minnesota.

Cleveland have won three of their last five and scored at least 121 points in four of them, yet they conceded 115 or more every time, including in Monday's 108-122 defeat at Chicago.

The home and road splits widen the gap, since Cleveland have lost six of eight away from Rocket Arena while conceding 118.6 points per game, whereas New York have won six of nine at the Garden and allow only 101.2.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Cavaliers +3.5 117.2 113.7 Off. rating Knicks -7.5 115.8 108.3 Def. rating Knicks +1.4 45.5 46.9 RPG Cavaliers -0.9 13.9 14.8 TOV Cavaliers +3.3% 47.4% 44.1% FG%

The efficiency numbers back that up, since New York's defensive rating is 7.5 points per 100 possessions better than Cleveland's, which is more than double the edge Cleveland hold in offensive rating.

Cleveland's strengths are shooting and ball security, as they make 47.4% of their shots against 44.1% for the Knicks and turn the ball over 13.9 times per game to New York's 14.8.

Pace should matter as well, with Cleveland playing at 100.3 possessions per game and the Knicks at 95.0, and the gap shows in the scoring, since seven of Cleveland's eight road games have gone over 220 points while only two of New York's nine home games have.

The Knicks also hold a small rebounding edge across the season and used it on 7 November, when 16 offensive rebounds produced 26 second-chance points, although Cleveland won the rebounding 40-34 in the return game.

The Cup context adds weight, since New York are 0-2 and bottom of East Group B while Cleveland sit second on 2-1 behind Miami, and the result also counts in the regular-season record, which is part of how the NBA season works.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks team news and rotations

Injury Report Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley right great toe sprain Averages 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds Out Nae'Qwan Tomlin low back stress reaction Out New York Knicks OG Anunoby left calf Day-to-day Miles McBride abdomen Day-to-day

Cleveland will be without Evan Mobley because of a right great toe sprain, which removes a forward who averages 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds from a side playing its second straight road game on one day of rest.

That leaves Jarrett Allen as Cleveland's main interior presence, alongside projected starters Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Peyton Watson, with the final place split between Jaylon Tyson and Tyrese Proctor in the available projections.

New York have two day-to-day names in OG Anunoby, who has a left calf issue, and Miles McBride, and both missed Sunday's win over Indiana, while Landry Shamet has scored 16.4 points per game over the last five against 11.4 for the season.

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges appear in every projected Knicks lineup, with the last two places shared between Josh Hart, Shamet and Anunoby if he is cleared.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Backcourt scoring Jalen Brunson NYK VS Donovan Mitchell CLE 26.5 Brunson PPG 24.7 Mitchell PPG 26.4 Brunson PPG, last 5 30.3 Mitchell PPG, last 5 Brunson is steady at home against a Cleveland defence that has conceded heavily on the road, while Mitchell arrives well above his season scoring rate. Battle on the glass Karl-Anthony Towns NYK VS Jarrett Allen CLE 13.9 Towns RPG 8.4 Allen RPG 14.5 Towns RPG, last 5 8.8 Allen RPG, last 5 Allen carries most of Cleveland's interior load with Evan Mobley out, and Towns is the player best placed to test him on the boards.

Brunson scored 31 points in the win on 7 November, and New York's defence ranks fourth in the NBA for opponent floor percentage against 21st for Cleveland's, a gap that favours the home guards even with Mitchell scoring so freely lately.

The interior contest is Towns against Allen, and with Mobley out the Knicks centre has the clearest route to heavy rebounding numbers in the game.

Best player props for Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

Player Props to Watch Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Rebounds Over 12.5 13.9 Season avg 14.5 Last 5 16 GP Cleveland are without a starting forward and Towns is already rebounding above this line in his recent games. James Harden CLE Assists Over 5.5 6.2 Season avg 7.5 Last 5 17 GP His recent passing sits above his season rate, and Cleveland need him to create on the road without Mobley. Jalen Brunson NYK Points Over 25.5 26.5 Season avg 26.4 Last 5 17 GP Cleveland's defence ranks 21st for opponent floor percentage, and Brunson scored heavily in the last visit to Cleveland.

How have the Cavaliers and Knicks fared head-to-head?

Season Series · regular season and playoffs 25 May 2026 Knicks 130-93 Cavaliers ECF Gm 4 · CLE 11 Nov 2026 Cavaliers 115-107 Knicks Madison Square Garden 7 Nov 2026 Knicks 109-97 Cavaliers Rocket Arena

New York swept Cleveland in the Eastern Conference finals, overturning a 22-point deficit to win Game 1 in overtime and closing the series with a 130-93 win in Cleveland on 25 May.

This season has been more even, since Cleveland's win at the Garden came on the back of a season-high 32 points from Harden, who hit the go-ahead three from a 101-all tie with 4:21 left.

Mike Brown and Kenny Atkinson were Golden State assistants together in 2021-22, and Brown also coached Cleveland across two spells, so the sideline contest carries plenty of familiarity.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks prediction and tips

Spread New York Knicks -5.5 The Knicks' home scoring margin of +8.2 is a long way from Cleveland's -3.0 on the road, and the hosts also have an extra day of rest with Mobley missing from the visitors. Total Under 220.5 points New York's home games average a combined 210.7 points and the Knicks play at a much slower pace than Cleveland, which gives the under a firmer base than Cleveland's high-scoring road record. Prop Karl-Anthony Towns Over 12.5 rebounds Towns faces a Cleveland frontcourt without Mobley and has averaged above this line across his last five outings. Prop James Harden Over 5.5 assists Harden's recent assist rate runs well above his season level, and a Cleveland side short of a forward will rely on him to create for others. Parlay Towns to go over his rebounds line and Harden to go over his assists line The two legs involve players on opposing teams in different stat categories, so neither depends on the other.

Score Prediction Cavaliers 104-112 Knicks Predicted margin of eight points and a total of 216 points

The case for New York rests on a defence that concedes far fewer points at home, an extra day of rest and Cleveland missing a starting forward, whereas the visitors need Mitchell to keep scoring freely and their defence to hold up better away from home than it has all season.

Harden's season-high night is the obvious route to a Cleveland upset, although it came when he was scoring far above his usual rate, and New York can slow the game down on their own floor.