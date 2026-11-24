Three NBA Cup group games make up the NBA schedule for Tuesday 24 November, with tip-offs running from midnight on Wednesday to 3am GMT.

The best storyline is in Washington, where Boston bring a four-game losing run to face a Wizards side that has won three in a row.

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic prediction

Our pick Detroit Pistons -2.5 Tip-off 12am (GMT), Wednesday Venue Kia Center, Orlando Pistons record 10-6 Magic record 7-9

Orlando lead East Group A with three wins from three, yet they have won only once at home in the regular season. Detroit are 1-1 in the group and have lost at Atlanta and to Toronto in their last two.

That home record underpins the case for Detroit Pistons -2.5. The Magic average 105.3 points scored and 113.0 conceded at the Kia Center, a differential of -7.7.

Detroit have been the better travellers, going 7-3 on the road with a +6.4 differential. They score 115.0 points away from home and concede 108.6, which is a winning margin of the size this line asks for.

Cade Cunningham is probable with a knee problem and listed as an expected starter. He leads Detroit with 24.2 points and 8.3 assists per game, so his status is the one thing to check before tip-off.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards prediction

Our pick Washington Wizards +10.5 Tip-off 1am (GMT), Wednesday Venue Capital One Arena, Washington Celtics record 11-6 Wizards record 7-11

Boston have lost four straight, including an 88-87 defeat at Golden State, and Mitchell Robinson is out with illness. Washington have won three in a row.

Boston's net rating of +9.5 against Washington's -5.1 explains the line, yet four of their 10 road games have been decided by five points or fewer. That makes Washington Wizards +10.5 the better side of it.

Our Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards preview expects a narrow Boston win, which still lands this pick, and adds the player props.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets prediction

Our pick Denver Nuggets -8.5 Tip-off 3am (GMT), Wednesday Venue Ball Arena, Denver Mavericks record 10-7 Nuggets record 10-5

Both sides are 2-0 in West Group A, and Denver have won four of their last five. P.J. Washington is questionable for Dallas with an illness.

Dallas are 3-5 on the road with a -10.4 differential, conceding 119.9 points, and that carries Denver Nuggets -8.5. Denver's home differential is only -0.3, so the case rests on Dallas's away weakness rather than a Nuggets surge.

Our Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets preview backs the same side and adds player props for Nikola Jokic and Cooper Flagg.