Boston Celtics, chasing an end to a four-game losing streak, visit Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night (1am GMT on Wednesday for UK viewers) in an NBA Cup East Group C game that sends AJ Dybantsa up against the team he grew up supporting.
Boston lead the group unbeaten at 2-0 and Washington are 2-1 with this as their fourth and final group game, while Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, attended Jayson Tatum's basketball camps as a child and meets Tatum for the first time as a professional.
How are the Celtics and Wizards shaping up for this Cup meeting?
Boston are 11-6 and third in the Eastern Conference standings, yet they have lost four in a row for the first time under Joe Mazzulla and for the first time since May 2021.
The latest defeat came 88-87 at Golden State on Sunday, when the Celtics scored a season-low total and Tatum missed a jumper at the buzzer that would have won it.
Mazzulla pinned the slide on inefficient offence and a failure to finish possessions with a rebound, and Tatum scoring 23 points in the first half and four in the second showed how little support he had.
Washington are 7-11 and ninth in the East, but they have won three in a row after an eight-game losing streak, their first three-game winning run since February 2025.
Sunday's 116-96 win over Orlando featured a season-best 22 threes for the Wizards, roughly double their usual 10.9 a game, so it reads as a performance to respect rather than one to project.
Even during this run the Wizards have conceded 114.4 points a game over their last five, and the 10-point gap between the sides' defensive ratings is the clearest separation between them.
Boston's net rating of +9.5 against Washington's -5.1 suggests the Celtics' record is not flattering them, and three of their four defeats came by four points or fewer.
The Celtics are 5-5 on the road and score 105.5 points a game away from home, while Washington are 3-5 at Capital One Arena and concede 118.8 there.
Celtics vs. Wizards team news and rotations
Tatum and Derrick White returned at Golden State after missing the game at Sacramento, and Boston started White, Hugo Gonzalez, Tatum, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta without Paul George or Mitchell Robinson.
George rested on the second night of a back-to-back and Robinson missed a second straight game with illness, so both will be watched closely when Tuesday's report arrives.
Washington's injury list is short, with Justin Champagnie out for several months with a foot problem and Reece Beekman listed out with a shoulder injury, which leaves Trae Young, Kyshawn George, Dybantsa, Anthony Davis and Alexandre Sarr as the main group.
Both teams have had one day off, and the Celtics are finishing a four-game road trip before Atlanta visit TD Garden on Friday, a date that already looks like a group decider on the NBA schedule.
Celtics vs. Wizards, the matchups that could decide it
Dybantsa has averaged 19.2 points over the last five games, so the rookie arrives with momentum for his first meeting with Tatum as a professional.
Davis against Queta is the interior test, since the Wizards forward scored 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting against Orlando while Queta anchors a Boston side that has struggled to finish possessions on the defensive glass.
Celtics vs. Wizards player props to watch
Boston's road scoring falls from 56.4 points in first halves to 49.1 in second halves, so Tatum's volume before the break matters most for the over, and his 23-point opening half on Sunday showed he can supply it.
Washington's home scoring splits almost evenly at 57.8 first-half and 57.9 second-half points, which suggests Young and Dybantsa should stay involved across all four quarters rather than producing a burst followed by a fade.
Celtics vs. Wizards head-to-head record
Boston won all three meetings last season, by 29, 45 and 11 points, including a 146-101 rout at Capital One Arena in December.
Those results carry little weight now, since Jaylen Brown has left Boston, George and Robinson have arrived, and Washington have added Dybantsa to a group that includes Young and Davis.
For Dybantsa, George and Robinson this is a first meeting in these colours, so form since the start of this season is a far better guide than last year's scorelines, which were played between rosters that no longer exist in the same shape.
Our Celtics vs. Wizards prediction and betting tips
We expect Boston to end the skid because their defence is the stronger of the two and Washington's home games have been the more open ones.
The under also has a sensible basis since Boston's road games have reached 220 combined points in only two of 10 attempts, even though Washington's home games have done so in five of eight.