Quick summary Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards · Capital One Arena · 1am GMT, Wednesday (Tuesday night in Washington) Tip of the match Celtics to win by three points or more Game total Under 220.5 total points Key player prop Jayson Tatum over 24.5 points Injury alert Paul George (Celtics), rested on Sunday

Boston Celtics, chasing an end to a four-game losing streak, visit Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night (1am GMT on Wednesday for UK viewers) in an NBA Cup East Group C game that sends AJ Dybantsa up against the team he grew up supporting.

Boston lead the group unbeaten at 2-0 and Washington are 2-1 with this as their fourth and final group game, while Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, attended Jayson Tatum's basketball camps as a child and meets Tatum for the first time as a professional.

How are the Celtics and Wizards shaping up for this Cup meeting?

Form Guide (Last 5) Boston Celtics 11-6 · 3rd in the East W L L L L 104.0 PPG 99.8 Opp PPG +4.2 Diff 1 day Rest Washington Wizards 7-11 · 9th in the East L L W W W 111.2 PPG 114.4 Opp PPG -3.2 Diff 1 day Rest

Boston are 11-6 and third in the Eastern Conference standings, yet they have lost four in a row for the first time under Joe Mazzulla and for the first time since May 2021.

The latest defeat came 88-87 at Golden State on Sunday, when the Celtics scored a season-low total and Tatum missed a jumper at the buzzer that would have won it.

Mazzulla pinned the slide on inefficient offence and a failure to finish possessions with a rebound, and Tatum scoring 23 points in the first half and four in the second showed how little support he had.

Washington are 7-11 and ninth in the East, but they have won three in a row after an eight-game losing streak, their first three-game winning run since February 2025.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Celtics Wizards Celtics +4.6 114.9 110.3 Off. rating Celtics -10.0 105.3 115.3 Def. rating Celtics +2.5 45.2 42.7 RPG Celtics -0.3 14.4 14.7 TOV Wizards +1.8% 44.2% 46.0% FG%

Sunday's 116-96 win over Orlando featured a season-best 22 threes for the Wizards, roughly double their usual 10.9 a game, so it reads as a performance to respect rather than one to project.

Even during this run the Wizards have conceded 114.4 points a game over their last five, and the 10-point gap between the sides' defensive ratings is the clearest separation between them.

Boston's net rating of +9.5 against Washington's -5.1 suggests the Celtics' record is not flattering them, and three of their four defeats came by four points or fewer.

The Celtics are 5-5 on the road and score 105.5 points a game away from home, while Washington are 3-5 at Capital One Arena and concede 118.8 there.

Celtics vs. Wizards team news and rotations

Injury Report Boston Celtics Paul George · rest Sat out the Golden State loss Load management (Sunday) Mitchell Robinson · illness Missed a second straight game Out (Sunday) Washington Wizards Justin Champagnie · foot Expected to miss several months Out Reece Beekman · right shoulder Acromioclavicular joint injury Out

Tatum and Derrick White returned at Golden State after missing the game at Sacramento, and Boston started White, Hugo Gonzalez, Tatum, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta without Paul George or Mitchell Robinson.

George rested on the second night of a back-to-back and Robinson missed a second straight game with illness, so both will be watched closely when Tuesday's report arrives.

Washington's injury list is short, with Justin Champagnie out for several months with a foot problem and Reece Beekman listed out with a shoulder injury, which leaves Trae Young, Kyshawn George, Dybantsa, Anthony Davis and Alexandre Sarr as the main group.

Both teams have had one day off, and the Celtics are finishing a four-game road trip before Atlanta visit TD Garden on Friday, a date that already looks like a group decider on the NBA schedule.

Celtics vs. Wizards, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Boston's scorer against Washington's rookie Jayson Tatum BOS VS AJ Dybantsa WAS 26.4 Tatum PPG 16.5 Dybantsa PPG 6.7 Tatum APG 2.8 Dybantsa APG Dybantsa has not faced Tatum as a professional, and the Celtics star has carried Boston's scoring through the slump. The battle in the paint Anthony Davis WAS VS Neemias Queta BOS 25.1 Davis PPG 9.8 Queta PPG 9.9 Davis RPG 7.1 Queta RPG Davis leads Washington in rebounding and Queta leads Boston, so the glass is where this pairing will be settled.

Dybantsa has averaged 19.2 points over the last five games, so the rookie arrives with momentum for his first meeting with Tatum as a professional.

Davis against Queta is the interior test, since the Wizards forward scored 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting against Orlando while Queta anchors a Boston side that has struggled to finish possessions on the defensive glass.

Celtics vs. Wizards player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Jayson Tatum BOS Points Over 24.5 26.4 Season avg 26.8 Last 5 avg 15 GP Tatum took 20 shots at Golden State and meets a Wizards side that concedes 115.4 points a game. Trae Young WAS Assists Over 7.5 8.8 Season avg 8.8 Last 5 avg 18 GP Washington's offence runs through Young, who plays 34.6 minutes a game and handed out 11 assists in the latest win. AJ Dybantsa WAS Rebounds Over 6.5 6.9 Season avg 8.4 Last 5 avg 14 GP He pulled down eight rebounds against Orlando and has beaten his season mark across the last five games.

Boston's road scoring falls from 56.4 points in first halves to 49.1 in second halves, so Tatum's volume before the break matters most for the over, and his 23-point opening half on Sunday showed he can supply it.

Washington's home scoring splits almost evenly at 57.8 first-half and 57.9 second-half points, which suggests Young and Dybantsa should stay involved across all four quarters rather than producing a burst followed by a fade.

Celtics vs. Wizards head-to-head record

Season Series · 2025-26 regular season 14 Mar 2026 Celtics 111-100 Wizards TD Garden 4 Dec 2025 Celtics 146-101 Wizards Capital One Arena 5 Nov 2025 Celtics 136-107 Wizards TD Garden

Boston won all three meetings last season, by 29, 45 and 11 points, including a 146-101 rout at Capital One Arena in December.

Those results carry little weight now, since Jaylen Brown has left Boston, George and Robinson have arrived, and Washington have added Dybantsa to a group that includes Young and Davis.

For Dybantsa, George and Robinson this is a first meeting in these colours, so form since the start of this season is a far better guide than last year's scorelines, which were played between rosters that no longer exist in the same shape.

Our Celtics vs. Wizards prediction and betting tips

Spread Celtics to win by three points or more Boston have owned the stronger defence all season and face a Wizards side conceding 118.8 points a game at home. Total Under 220.5 total points Boston control tempo at 96.3 possessions a game against Washington's 98.9, and their road games rarely turn into shootouts. Prop Jayson Tatum over 24.5 points Tatum is the focal point of Boston's offence whenever George or Robinson are missing, and his season average sits well above the line. Prop Trae Young over 7.5 assists Young's assist average is identical over the season and the last five games, so the line sits below a stable baseline. Parlay Celtics to win and Dybantsa over 6.5 rebounds Boston's defensive edge and Dybantsa's recent work on the glass are separate drivers, so neither leg depends on the other.

Score Prediction Celtics 111-106 Wizards Predicted margin 5 points, predicted total 217 points

We expect Boston to end the skid because their defence is the stronger of the two and Washington's home games have been the more open ones.

The under also has a sensible basis since Boston's road games have reached 220 combined points in only two of 10 attempts, even though Washington's home games have done so in five of eight.