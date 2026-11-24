Quick summary Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs , Moda Center, Thursday 3am GMT Tip of the match San Antonio Spurs -4.5 Game total Under 238.5 points Key player prop Deni Avdija over 24.5 points Injury alert Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox (Spurs), unconfirmed

San Antonio Spurs visit Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Thursday in an NBA Cup group game that reopens the first-round playoff series the Spurs won 4-1 in April.

The Spurs won the November meeting at the same arena by 22 points and lead the West at 15-3, while Portland are 11-6 and seventh in the conference, with the NBA schedule giving both sides another Cup group game two days later.

What does the form say about Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs?

Form Guide (Last 5) San Antonio Spurs 15-3 · 1st in West W L W W W 112.8 PPG 103.4 Opp PPG +9.4 Diff 1 day Rest Portland Trail Blazers 11-6 · 7th in West L L W L W 110.2 PPG 106.8 Opp PPG +3.4 Diff 1 day Rest

The Spurs have lost once in their last 16 games, a home defeat to Detroit on 17 November, and they have followed it with three wins by an average margin of 17 points.

The latest of those came at Sacramento on Monday, where Stephon Castle recorded 28 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds while Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox sat out, and Julian Champagnie added 22 points as Luke Kornet had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Portland went 3-3 on a six-game road trip, with two of the defeats coming by a single point at Minnesota and New York, which makes their 2-3 record from the last five look harsher than the performances behind it.

Deni Avdija closed the trip with 31 points and five three-pointers in a 128-111 win at Philadelphia, four days after Damian Lillard scored 33 in Milwaukee.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Spurs Trail Blazers Spurs +1.8 118.6 116.8 Off. rating Spurs -4.1 106.3 110.4 Def. rating Spurs +2.9 48.0 45.1 RPG Spurs -3.5 12.8 16.3 TOV Spurs +3.6 28.7 25.1 APG

San Antonio lead all five rows of the season comparison, and the turnover gap is the widest, which matters because Portland's field-goal percentage of 46.3% sits level with San Antonio's 46.5%.

Portland do make more threes, 15.6 per game against 12.6, and that volume is their clearest route to an upset, although the Spurs' defence rates more than four points per 100 possessions better.

Home court has offered Portland little protection so far, since they are 3-2 at the Moda Center with both defeats by more than 20 points, while San Antonio are 8-0 on the road and score 120.9 points per game away from home.

Group C adds weight under the NBA format, with the Spurs 2-0 and plus 53 on points difference while Portland are 1-1 and plus seven, which leaves the Trail Blazers with more ground to make up.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs team news and rotations

Injury Report San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama (lower back tightness) Expected to play, first game missed this season came on Monday Unconfirmed De'Aaron Fox (right shin contusion) Expected to play, missed Monday's win at Sacramento Unconfirmed Dylan Harper (hip strain) One to three weeks Out Tobias Harris (calf) Not expected back before early December Out Jayden Quaintance (not yet cleared) Out Portland Trail Blazers Ja Morant (left hamstring strain) Out Vit Krejci (fractured left ankle) Surgery on 11 November Out Shaedon Sharpe (torn meniscus) Out Chris Youngblood (heel) Out

The Spurs hope to have Wembanyama and Fox back, as both are expected to play after missing Monday's win, although the club had not confirmed either return. Wembanyama was sidelined by lower back tightness in the first game he has missed this season, while Fox has been dealing with a right shin contusion picked up against New Orleans on 21 November.

Dylan Harper is out with a hip strain for one to three weeks, Tobias Harris is not expected back before early December because of a calf problem and Jayden Quaintance has not been cleared. The Monday starting five of Castle, Devin Vassell, Champagnie, Harrison Barnes and Kornet is the fallback if either star sits.

Portland remain without Ja Morant, who is out with a grade two hamstring strain suffered on 29 October, and Vit Krejci is recovering from ankle surgery, while Shaedon Sharpe and Chris Youngblood are also unavailable.

Avdija and Toumani Camara both played on Monday after earlier doubts, so the probable Portland starters are Lillard, Sidy Cissoko, Camara, Avdija and Donovan Clingan, with Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson providing the guard depth.

The matchups that could decide Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Key Matchups Interior battle Victor Wembanyama SAS VS Donovan Clingan POR 29.9 PPG 12.3 RPG 54.1% FG% 11.6 PPG 11.3 RPG 59.4% FG% Wembanyama scored 29 points in 24 minutes in the November meeting. Clingan is Portland's main rim presence, and rebounding was one of the clearest gaps in the November game. Wing duel Deni Avdija POR VS Stephon Castle SAS 24.3 PPG 6.1 APG 41.5% 3PT% 16.6 PPG 6.2 APG 38.3% 3PT% The two drew offsetting technical fouls after a late shove in Game 4 of the April series. Avdija carries Portland's creation and scoring load, while Castle is the Spurs' main ball handler when Fox is absent.

Wembanyama against Clingan is the central contest, with Clingan the best interior answer Portland have to a Spurs side that won the rebounding battle 51-38 in November.

Avdija and Castle added edge to the April series, when they were handed offsetting technical fouls after a late shove in Game 4, and Castle's 33 points in Game 3 showed how well he can attack Portland's defence.

Which player props suit Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs?

Player Props to Watch Deni Avdija POR Points Over 24.5 24.3 Season avg 27.0 Last 5 avg 15 GP Portland's primary scorer is in rhythm after 31 points at Philadelphia, and the 15 he managed in November came in a 22-point defeat. Donovan Clingan POR Rebounds Over 10.5 11.3 Season avg 11.8 Last 5 avg 17 GP His last-five average sits above his season mark, and Portland were out-rebounded heavily in November, so he will be asked to carry the glass again. Stephon Castle SAS Assists Over 5.5 6.2 Season avg 9.0 Last 5 avg 18 GP The last-five figure is lifted by games with Fox out, but the season average clears the line even with a full guard rotation.

Head-to-head record in Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Season Series · regular season and playoffs 28 Apr 2026 Spurs 114-95 Trail Blazers Series clincher, first round Game 5 First round Gm 5 26 Apr 2026 Spurs 114-93 Trail Blazers Wembanyama 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven blocks on his return First round Gm 4 · POR 24 Apr 2026 Spurs 120-108 Trail Blazers Castle 33 points First round Gm 3 · POR 21 Apr 2026 Trail Blazers 106-103 Spurs Henderson 31 points First round Gm 2 7 Nov 2026 Spurs 125-103 Trail Blazers Wembanyama 29 points, seven rebounds Regular season · POR

The Spurs have won five of the last six meetings with Portland, including four of five in the April playoff series and the regular-season game at the Moda Center in November.

Portland's only success came in Game 2, when Henderson scored 31, and Wembanyama returned from concussion protocol in Game 4 to dominate the paint with 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.

In November the Spurs outscored Portland 87-56 across the second and third quarters and held them to 26% from three-point range, which turned a level opening period into a comfortable win.

Our Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs tips and prediction

Spread San Antonio Spurs -4.5 San Antonio lead the season comparison in every category and Portland have not beaten them in 2026-27. Total Under 238.5 points The last five games for each side produced combined scoring of about 216 for the Spurs and 217 for Portland. Prop Deni Avdija over 24.5 points He is averaging 27.0 across the last five and carries Portland's creation without Morant. Prop Donovan Clingan over 10.5 rebounds He is averaging 11.8 rebounds over the last five and is Portland's main rim presence. Parlay Spurs -4.5 and Clingan over 10.5 rebounds A team result paired with an individual workload prop, two legs resting on different evidence.

Score Prediction Spurs 117-109 Trail Blazers Predicted margin eight points, total 226 points

San Antonio are the pick to cover, with a net rating of 12.3 against Portland's 6.4 and a defence that has held opponents to 105.4 points per game over 18 games this season.

The under looks the safer total, since games involving the Spurs average about 223 combined points and Portland's average about 226, both comfortably below the 238.5 line. The main risk to a San Antonio cover is the availability of Wembanyama and Fox, since the margin shrinks if both are absent, although the Sacramento win suggests the rotation can cope with that.