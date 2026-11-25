Boston Celtics, unbeaten through three NBA Cup games, host an Atlanta Hawks side on a four-game winning run at TD Garden in the early hours of Saturday UK time, in the last East Group C game for both.
Both rosters have been rebuilt since last season, with Boston having swapped Jaylen Brown for Paul George and Atlanta having moved on from Trae Young. A Boston win would make them 4-0 in the group, while an Atlanta win would leave both teams on 3-1.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics form and outlook
Boston are second in the Eastern Conference standings at 12-6 and sit 3-0 in the Cup group, yet they have had the shakier run of the two recently.
They lost four games in a row, starting with a home defeat by Orlando and a four-point loss at Denver, then two one-point defeats at Sacramento and Golden State where they scored only 96 and 87, before beating Washington 131-116 on Tuesday.
Jayson Tatum, back after missing most of last season with an Achilles injury, scored 41 in that win, 28 of them in the first half, and George added 28 as Boston led by 34 before Washington cut it to five.
Atlanta are third at 11-6 and 2-1 in the group, and have won four straight since losing at Chicago, the latest a 107-97 win over Detroit that was turned by an 18-0 run to open the fourth quarter after trailing by double figures.
The NBA schedule has given Atlanta the longer break, with four days since the Detroit game against two for Boston, who ended a road trip with one win from four, though neither side is on a back-to-back.
Boston own the stronger efficiency numbers, with an offensive rating of 115.7 against 112.7 and a defensive rating of 105.8 against 109.7.
That gap widens at TD Garden, where Boston score 119.4 and concede 106.9 while going 6-1, whereas Atlanta score 116.0 and concede 111.0 on the road at 6-3.
Atlanta play at a pace of 103.0 against Boston's 96.6, and the Hawks' passing, 30.3 assists a game to 26.7, is their best tool for lifting the tempo, although Boston turn the ball over less, 14.1 a game to 15.1.
What is the team news for the Hawks and Celtics?
CJ McCollum, who was averaging 14.5 points, remains out for Atlanta with a calf injury that was put at four weeks at least when it was reported on 17 November.
Jock Landale, a backup big who averages 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds, is listed as a game-time decision with a hip problem after sitting out the Detroit game, while Asa Newell and Mouhamed Gueye are out and Henri Veesaar has been ruled out for the season.
Mitchell Robinson, who averages 5.4 rebounds in 17.5 minutes, was listed out with illness for the Washington game, his third straight miss, and there has been no update since.
Neither team has named a starting five, but Boston are likely to stay with Derrick White, George, Tatum, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta, while Atlanta's probable starters are Kingston Flemings, the rookie drafted eighth overall, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu.
The matchups that could decide Hawks vs. Celtics
The question is who takes Tatum, since Daniels, Luguentz Dort and Alexander-Walker can all match up with big wings, a group that helped hold Cade Cunningham to five points as Alexander-Walker scored 27 against Detroit.
The forwards are the second battle, with Johnson leading Atlanta in rebounds and assists and George shooting 42.6% from three, while Queta has recently averaged 14.8 points against 10.4 for the season.
Hawks vs. Celtics player props
Celtics and Hawks head-to-head record
Last season's series finished 2-2, with each side winning once at home and once away, and Boston opened it with a 132-106 win in Atlanta in January before the Hawks won 117-106 in Boston later that month.
Boston then won 109-102 at home in March and Atlanta replied with a 112-102 win at home days later, but both rosters have changed so much that those results carry little weight now.
The last playoff meeting was the 2023 first round, which Boston won 4-2 by closing out Game 6 in Atlanta after Atlanta took Game 5 119-117 in Boston, with Atlanta coach Quin Snyder, Tatum, Johnson and Okongwu all involved.
Our Hawks vs. Celtics prediction and tips
The total leans under because Boston play at 96.6 possessions to Atlanta's 103.0, and opponents shoot 46.2% against the Celtics this season compared with 49.1% against the Hawks, so Boston are the side more likely to set the terms.
Our prediction is a Boston win by five, because their net rating of +9.9 against Atlanta's +3.0 should outweigh Atlanta's extra rest, although the Hawks' winning run should keep the game close.