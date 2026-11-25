Quick summary Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics · TD Garden · Saturday 1am GMT · NBA Cup East Group C Tip of the match Boston Celtics -3.5 Game total Under 224.5 Key player prop Jayson Tatum Over 26.5 points Injury alert CJ McCollum (Hawks) Out, calf

Boston Celtics, unbeaten through three NBA Cup games, host an Atlanta Hawks side on a four-game winning run at TD Garden in the early hours of Saturday UK time, in the last East Group C game for both.

Both rosters have been rebuilt since last season, with Boston having swapped Jaylen Brown for Paul George and Atlanta having moved on from Trae Young. A Boston win would make them 4-0 in the group, while an Atlanta win would leave both teams on 3-1.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics form and outlook

Form Guide (Last 5) Atlanta Hawks 11-6 · 3rd in the East L W W W W 113.0 PPG 107.4 Opp PPG +5.6 Diff 4 days Rest Boston Celtics 12-6 · 2nd in the East L L L L W 104.0 PPG 104.2 Opp PPG -0.2 Diff 2 days Rest

Boston are second in the Eastern Conference standings at 12-6 and sit 3-0 in the Cup group, yet they have had the shakier run of the two recently.

They lost four games in a row, starting with a home defeat by Orlando and a four-point loss at Denver, then two one-point defeats at Sacramento and Golden State where they scored only 96 and 87, before beating Washington 131-116 on Tuesday.

Jayson Tatum, back after missing most of last season with an Achilles injury, scored 41 in that win, 28 of them in the first half, and George added 28 as Boston led by 34 before Washington cut it to five.

Atlanta are third at 11-6 and 2-1 in the group, and have won four straight since losing at Chicago, the latest a 107-97 win over Detroit that was turned by an 18-0 run to open the fourth quarter after trailing by double figures.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Atlanta Hawks Boston Celtics Celtics +3.0 112.7 115.7 Off. rating Celtics -3.9 109.7 105.8 Def. rating Hawks +0.5 45.7 45.2 RPG Celtics -1.0 15.1 14.1 TOV Hawks +3.6 30.3 26.7 APG

The NBA schedule has given Atlanta the longer break, with four days since the Detroit game against two for Boston, who ended a road trip with one win from four, though neither side is on a back-to-back.

Boston own the stronger efficiency numbers, with an offensive rating of 115.7 against 112.7 and a defensive rating of 105.8 against 109.7.

That gap widens at TD Garden, where Boston score 119.4 and concede 106.9 while going 6-1, whereas Atlanta score 116.0 and concede 111.0 on the road at 6-3.

Atlanta play at a pace of 103.0 against Boston's 96.6, and the Hawks' passing, 30.3 assists a game to 26.7, is their best tool for lifting the tempo, although Boston turn the ball over less, 14.1 a game to 15.1.

What is the team news for the Hawks and Celtics?

Injury Report Atlanta Hawks CJ McCollum (calf) Put at four weeks at least on 17 November, no later update Out Jock Landale (hip) Missed the Detroit game, no update since Game-time decision Asa Newell (toe surgery) Out Mouhamed Gueye (foot) Out Henri Veesaar (knee) Out for the season Boston Celtics Mitchell Robinson (illness) Listed out for the Washington game, no update since Unconfirmed

CJ McCollum, who was averaging 14.5 points, remains out for Atlanta with a calf injury that was put at four weeks at least when it was reported on 17 November.

Jock Landale, a backup big who averages 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds, is listed as a game-time decision with a hip problem after sitting out the Detroit game, while Asa Newell and Mouhamed Gueye are out and Henri Veesaar has been ruled out for the season.

Mitchell Robinson, who averages 5.4 rebounds in 17.5 minutes, was listed out with illness for the Washington game, his third straight miss, and there has been no update since.

Neither team has named a starting five, but Boston are likely to stay with Derrick White, George, Tatum, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta, while Atlanta's probable starters are Kingston Flemings, the rookie drafted eighth overall, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu.

The matchups that could decide Hawks vs. Celtics

Key Matchups Tatum against the Hawks wings Jayson Tatum BOS VS Dyson Daniels ATL 27.3 Tatum PPG 43.3% Tatum FG% 8.0 Daniels RPG 5.9 Daniels APG Boston lean on Tatum for scoring, and Atlanta have several wings who can be rotated onto him. Forwards who run the offences Jalen Johnson ATL VS Paul George BOS 19.1 Johnson PPG 6.9 Johnson APG 20.4 George PPG 42.6% George 3PT% Johnson creates for Atlanta while George gives Boston a scoring forward who shoots well from three.

The question is who takes Tatum, since Daniels, Luguentz Dort and Alexander-Walker can all match up with big wings, a group that helped hold Cade Cunningham to five points as Alexander-Walker scored 27 against Detroit.

The forwards are the second battle, with Johnson leading Atlanta in rebounds and assists and George shooting 42.6% from three, while Queta has recently averaged 14.8 points against 10.4 for the season.

Hawks vs. Celtics player props

Player Props to Watch Jayson Tatum BOS Points Over 26.5 27.3 Season avg 29.0 Last 5 16 GP He has scored above this line over the season and averaged more across the club's last five games. Jalen Johnson ATL Rebounds Over 8.5 9.1 Season avg 10.2 Last 5 14 GP Johnson clears this line over both samples and leads Atlanta in rebounds and assists. Dyson Daniels ATL Rebounds Over 7.5 8.0 Season avg 10.2 Last 5 17 GP A wing who averages eight rebounds a game and has raised that in recent outings.

Celtics and Hawks head-to-head record

Season Series · regular season and playoffs Apr 2023 Celtics 128-120 Hawks Rd 1 Gm 6 · ATL 30 Mar Hawks 112-102 Celtics Regular season · ATL 27 Mar Celtics 109-102 Hawks Regular season · BOS 28 Jan Hawks 117-106 Celtics Regular season · BOS 17 Jan Celtics 132-106 Hawks Regular season · ATL

Last season's series finished 2-2, with each side winning once at home and once away, and Boston opened it with a 132-106 win in Atlanta in January before the Hawks won 117-106 in Boston later that month.

Boston then won 109-102 at home in March and Atlanta replied with a 112-102 win at home days later, but both rosters have changed so much that those results carry little weight now.

The last playoff meeting was the 2023 first round, which Boston won 4-2 by closing out Game 6 in Atlanta after Atlanta took Game 5 119-117 in Boston, with Atlanta coach Quin Snyder, Tatum, Johnson and Okongwu all involved.

Our Hawks vs. Celtics prediction and tips

Spread Boston Celtics -3.5 Boston concede 106.9 at home while Atlanta concede 111.0 on the road, and the Hawks are without CJ McCollum. Total Under 224.5 Boston play slower and own the stronger defensive rating, which holds the game below what the two offences post on their own. Prop Jalen Johnson Over 8.5 rebounds With McCollum out and Jock Landale in doubt, more of the defensive rebounding falls to Johnson. Prop Dyson Daniels Over 7.5 rebounds Daniels collects defensive boards for Atlanta, and a hip problem for Landale leaves one fewer big to share them. Parlay Jayson Tatum to go Over his points line and Jalen Johnson to go Over his rebounds line The legs depend on different players from different teams, so one result does not drive the other.

Score Prediction Atlanta Hawks 108-113 Boston Celtics Predicted margin 5 points · predicted total 221

The total leans under because Boston play at 96.6 possessions to Atlanta's 103.0, and opponents shoot 46.2% against the Celtics this season compared with 49.1% against the Hawks, so Boston are the side more likely to set the terms.

Our prediction is a Boston win by five, because their net rating of +9.9 against Atlanta's +3.0 should outweigh Atlanta's extra rest, although the Hawks' winning run should keep the game close.