Nine games make up tonight's NBA schedule on Wednesday 25 November, opening at 10pm GMT with the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers at home to the Miami Heat. The rest follow in the early hours of Thursday, including the West-leading San Antonio Spurs at Portland and a Golden State Warriors home game played without Stephen Curry.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Our pick Under 237.5 points Tip-off 10pm (GMT) Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia Heat record 10-6 76ers record 14-4

The East leaders host the sixth-placed Heat, with Philadelphia on 14-4 and Miami on 10-6. Both teams have a star in doubt, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with a groin problem and Joel Embiid is doubtful with an illness.

Under 237.5 points is the stronger side of this total. Miami's road games average 232.1 combined points and Philadelphia's home games average 230.0, so each side's usual total sits between five and eight points below the line.

Antetokounmpo leads the Heat on 28.2 points per game and Embiid averages 20.4 for the 76ers. If either one sits, a team already scoring below the line loses a major part of its offence.

Only three of Miami's seven road games have cleared 230 combined points, a second reason to doubt a total this high. Philadelphia are also on one day of rest against Miami's two.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks prediction

Our pick New York Knicks -5.5 Tip-off 12.30am (GMT) Venue Madison Square Garden, New York Cavaliers record 9-9 Knicks record 11-6

New York have won five in a row, though three of those wins came by four points or fewer. Cleveland are without Evan Mobley, who is out, and Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable for the Knicks, who also have two days of rest to Cleveland's one.

The Knicks are 6-3 at home with an average margin of +8.2 points, while the Cavaliers are 2-6 on the road at -3.0, which supports Knicks -5.5. Each side has won once in two meetings this season, and our full Cavaliers vs Knicks preview covers the player props.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction

Our pick Minnesota Timberwolves +2.5 Tip-off 12.30am (GMT) Venue Paycom Center, Oklahoma City Timberwolves record 13-5 Thunder record 10-8

Minnesota are third in the West and Oklahoma City tenth, after a summer overhaul that brought LaMelo Ball from Charlotte to the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is out for Minnesota, while Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are out for the Thunder, who are 6-1 at home.

Minnesota hold a season net rating of +10.5 against +3.0 for Oklahoma City, which backs Timberwolves +2.5 even with Edwards missing. Our full Timberwolves vs Thunder preview has the player props and the longer injury list.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

Our pick Over 232.5 points Tip-off 1am (GMT) Venue Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Nets record 3-13 Bucks record 2-16

These are the two worst records in the East, with Brooklyn 14th on 3-13 and Milwaukee 15th on 2-16. Nolan Traore is out for the Nets with a hamstring injury.

Over 232.5 points rests on how little either defence stops. Brooklyn concede 120.3 points per game and Milwaukee 121.1, so neither side is likely to make a total in the low 230s hard to reach.

Brooklyn's road games average 233.0 combined points, with six of nine going past 230. Milwaukee's home games average 231.3, with five of nine clearing the same mark, and their pace of 101.1 is the quicker of the two sides.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets prediction

Our pick Houston Rockets -9.5 Tip-off 1.30am (GMT) Venue Toyota Center, Houston Suns record 9-7 Rockets record 13-5

Houston are fourth in the West on 13-5 and host a Phoenix side that sits ninth on 9-7. Mark Williams is out for the Suns.

Rockets -9.5 is a big spread, but Houston's home form supports it. They are 8-1 at the Toyota Center with an average margin of +10.1 points, slightly above the number.

Houston score 116.6 points per home game and concede 106.4. Phoenix are 4-3 on the road but are outscored by 1.1 points a game, and they give up 113.9 away from home.

Houston have two players above 21 points per game in Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant. Phoenix lean on Devin Booker at 24.5, with nobody else above 15.2.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors prediction

Our pick Golden State Warriors -5.5 Tip-off 3am (GMT) Venue Chase Center, San Francisco Kings record 2-15 Warriors record 9-8

Sacramento are 15th in the West on 2-15 and visit a Golden State side in 11th on 9-8. Stephen Curry is out with an oblique tear and is not due back until 12 December.

Warriors -5.5 looks short for a team that is 7-1 at home with an average margin of +13.5 points. Sacramento are 1-5 on the road and have been beaten by 13.7 points a game away from home.

Curry averages 27.8 points when he plays, so his absence is the risk to the pick. Jimmy Butler is out as well, and Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandon Williams are both questionable.

Sacramento's road margin still leaves Golden State a cushion that a spread of 5.5 only partly uses. The Warriors also have two days of rest to Sacramento's one, a small edge for the home side.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

Our pick San Antonio Spurs -4.5 Tip-off 3am (GMT) Venue Moda Center, Portland Spurs record 15-3 Trail Blazers record 11-6

San Antonio lead the West and have won five of the last six meetings with seventh-placed Portland, who are 3-2 at home. Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox are both questionable, though the Spurs beat Sacramento on Monday without either.

The Spurs are 8-0 on the road with an average margin of +14.3 points, which carries Spurs -4.5, while Portland are missing Ja Morant, Shaedon Sharpe, Vit Krejci and Chris Youngblood. Our full Spurs vs Trail Blazers preview has the player props.

Also on tonight's slate

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets (12am GMT) leans Over 222.5 points . Chicago's road games have gone over 220 combined points nine times out of nine, averaging 237.1, which outweighs Charlotte's lower home average of 215.7. Ryan Kalkbrenner is doubtful for the Hornets with a hip problem.

. Chicago's road games have gone over 220 combined points nine times out of nine, averaging 237.1, which outweighs Charlotte's lower home average of 215.7. Ryan Kalkbrenner is doubtful for the Hornets with a hip problem. Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies (1am GMT) leans Grizzlies -6.5 . The Clippers are 0-8 on the road with an average margin of -13.8 points and Bradley Beal is out, while Memphis hold a +7.1 margin at home.