Quick summary Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz · Delta Center, Salt Lake City · Saturday 28 November, 2.30am GMT Tip of the match Denver Nuggets -7.5 Game total Over 221.5 points Key player prop Nikola Jokic Over 10.5 rebounds Injury alert Jaxson Hayes (Utah), Day-to-day

Denver Nuggets visit the already eliminated Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Friday night, with tip-off at 2.30am GMT on Saturday, in the final NBA Cup West Group A game for both teams and a chance to answer a heavy home defeat by Dallas.

Utah are 0-3 in Cup play and 3-16 overall, while Denver are 10-6 and seventh in the West, and since Cup group games also count in the regular-season standings under the NBA format, the Nuggets have more than pride at stake after winning all four meetings between the sides in 2025-26.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz form and outlook

Form Guide (Last 5) Denver Nuggets 10-6 · 7th in the West L W W W L 119.0 PPG 121.4 Opp PPG -2.4 Diff 2 days Rest Utah Jazz 3-16 · 14th in the West W W L L L 110.0 PPG 108.0 Opp PPG +2.0 Diff 3 days Rest

Denver lost 120-101 to Dallas on Tuesday after three straight wins, and coach David Adelman said afterwards that the team was "lazy the way we passed", although the Nuggets are still 7-3 over their last 10 games while Utah are 2-8.

The Nuggets are only 4-4 at home this season, but they have been far steadier away from Ball Arena, going 6-2 on the road while scoring 114.9 points and conceding 111.3.

Utah are the opposite story at the Delta Center, where they are 1-9 and have scored 108.3 points a game while allowing 116.5.

The Jazz did win at the Clippers and then at the Lakers on consecutive nights earlier this month, so the group has shown it can win away from home despite the injuries and the losing run that followed.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Denver Nuggets Utah Jazz Nuggets +9.0 115.9 106.9 Off. rating Jazz -1.0 115.7 114.7 Def. rating Jazz +3.2 41.9 45.1 RPG Nuggets -3.2 13.9 17.1 TOV Nuggets +3.8% 48.5% 44.7% FG%

The season ratings show how wide the gap is, with Denver scoring 115.9 points per 100 possessions against 106.9 for Utah, and the Nuggets also look after the ball better, averaging 13.9 turnovers to Utah's 17.1.

Utah do hold two small edges, since they rebound at 45.1 per game against Denver's 41.9 and have a slightly better defensive rating of 114.7 against 115.7.

Utah's last-five differential of +2.0 looks healthier than it is, because it includes a 25-point win at the Clippers, and the Jazz have since lost three in a row, most recently 94-109 at the Lakers.

The NBA schedule gives Denver two days of rest against Utah's three, and the Nuggets open a four-game trip here before Toronto, Detroit and Philadelphia.

Who is available for Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz? Team news and rotations

Injury Report Denver Nuggets No players carry an injury designation Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen right-hand fracture Out Jaren Jackson Jr. torn right MCL Out Jusuf Nurkic right foot strain Out Jaxson Hayes left knee strain Day-to-day

Denver have no injury designations, so the Nuggets should name the same starting five that began the Dallas game, with Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Utah remain without Lauri Markkanen with a right-hand fracture and Jaren Jackson Jr. with a torn right MCL, while Jusuf Nurkic is out with a right foot strain and is due a re-evaluation around the time of the game.

Jaxson Hayes is day-to-day with a left knee strain after missing the 23 November game at the Lakers, and if he cannot play, Mo Bamba is the likely centre after starting that game alongside Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson, Josh Green and Ace Bailey.

The bench has been the Jazz's most productive area recently, with Brice Sensabaugh and Svi Mykhailiuk scoring 16.4 and 15.4 points over the last five games against season averages of 10.5 and 6.6, which has given the Jazz scoring depth while Markkanen and Jackson Jr. are out.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz key matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Interior battle Nikola Jokic DEN VS Mo Bamba UTA 24.6 Jokic PPG 10.9 Jokic RPG 6.9 Bamba RPG 68.4% Bamba FG% Last 5 rebounds per game, Jokic 11.8 and Bamba 9.0 Bamba is the likelier Utah centre if Hayes cannot play, and he has been most productive on the glass over the last five games. Lead guards Jamal Murray DEN VS Keyonte George UTA 25.8 Murray PPG 50.0% Murray FG% 20.4 George PPG 42.7% George FG% Last 5 points per game, Murray 25.6 and George 20.6 Utah are without two of their top three scorers, so George carries the creation load against a Denver guard who shoots 45.6% from three.

Jokic has been rebounding above his season average over the last five games, and with Nurkic out Utah rely on Bamba and Hayes to contest the glass, although Bamba plays only about 21 minutes a night and Hayes is not certain to be fit.

Murray and George are the two creators who decide how their teams score, and with Markkanen and Jackson Jr. missing, Utah need George to produce more than usual to keep pace with a Denver offence in which Braun, Johnson and Gordon all average double figures, which means Utah cannot simply load up on Murray and Jokic.

Player props for Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

Player Props to Watch Jamal Murray DEN Points Over 24.5 25.8 Season avg 25.6 Last 5 avg 16 GP Murray scored 45 and 37 in his two visits to Salt Lake City last season. Nikola Jokic DEN Rebounds Over 10.5 10.9 Season avg 11.8 Last 5 avg 16 GP Jokic had 12 and 17 rebounds in his two wins at the Delta Center last season. Keyonte George UTA Assists Over 6.5 6.8 Season avg 7.2 Last 5 avg 18 GP George is the first option for a Utah side missing two of its top three scorers, and he plays 33.0 minutes a night.

Head-to-head record between Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz

Season Series 1 Apr 2026 Utah Jazz 117-130 Denver Nuggets Murray 37 pts, Sensabaugh 28 pts Salt Lake City 27 Mar 2026 Denver Nuggets 135-129 Utah Jazz Jokic 33 pts, Filipowski 25 pts Denver 2 Mar 2026 Utah Jazz 125-128 Denver Nuggets Murray 45 pts, George 36 pts Salt Lake City 22 Dec 2025 Denver Nuggets 135-112 Utah Jazz Murray 27 pts, Markkanen 27 pts Denver

Denver won all four meetings in 2025-26, scoring at least 128 points each time, and Murray was the leading scorer in three of them.

The two games in Salt Lake City finished 128-125 and 130-117, and the three-point loss in March was the closest Utah came to ending the run in the four meetings.

Older meetings are narrative only, including a 129-93 Denver win in March 2025, and the teams meet again at the Delta Center on 12 December, which makes this the first of two visits by Denver to Salt Lake City inside three weeks.

Our Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz tips and prediction

Spread Denver Nuggets -7.5 Denver's road differential is +3.6 against Utah's home mark of -8.2, and the Jazz are without Markkanen and Jackson Jr. Total Over 221.5 points Utah's home games average 224.8 combined points and Denver's road games 226.1, so both sit clear of this number. Prop Jamal Murray Over 24.5 points Murray cleared this mark in both Salt Lake City meetings last season and plays 37.0 minutes a night. Prop Nikola Jokic Over 10.5 rebounds Jokic had 12 and 17 rebounds in his last two games against Utah. Parlay Jokic Over 10.5 rebounds and Keyonte George Over 6.5 assists The two legs sit on opposing teams and rely on separate roles, Jokic on the glass and George as Utah's lead creator.

Score Prediction Denver Nuggets 117-108 Utah Jazz Predicted margin nine points, total 225 points

Denver should have too much for a Utah side whose only home win came against New Orleans on 23 October and which is missing two of its top three scorers, so the Nuggets are the pick to win and cover.

Denver sit at -3 in Cup point differential against Utah's -29, and point differential is a tiebreaker, which gives the Nuggets a clear incentive to build a lead and protect it.