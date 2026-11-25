Denver Nuggets visit the already eliminated Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Friday night, with tip-off at 2.30am GMT on Saturday, in the final NBA Cup West Group A game for both teams and a chance to answer a heavy home defeat by Dallas.
Utah are 0-3 in Cup play and 3-16 overall, while Denver are 10-6 and seventh in the West, and since Cup group games also count in the regular-season standings under the NBA format, the Nuggets have more than pride at stake after winning all four meetings between the sides in 2025-26.
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz form and outlook
Denver lost 120-101 to Dallas on Tuesday after three straight wins, and coach David Adelman said afterwards that the team was "lazy the way we passed", although the Nuggets are still 7-3 over their last 10 games while Utah are 2-8.
The Nuggets are only 4-4 at home this season, but they have been far steadier away from Ball Arena, going 6-2 on the road while scoring 114.9 points and conceding 111.3.
Utah are the opposite story at the Delta Center, where they are 1-9 and have scored 108.3 points a game while allowing 116.5.
The Jazz did win at the Clippers and then at the Lakers on consecutive nights earlier this month, so the group has shown it can win away from home despite the injuries and the losing run that followed.
The season ratings show how wide the gap is, with Denver scoring 115.9 points per 100 possessions against 106.9 for Utah, and the Nuggets also look after the ball better, averaging 13.9 turnovers to Utah's 17.1.
Utah do hold two small edges, since they rebound at 45.1 per game against Denver's 41.9 and have a slightly better defensive rating of 114.7 against 115.7.
Utah's last-five differential of +2.0 looks healthier than it is, because it includes a 25-point win at the Clippers, and the Jazz have since lost three in a row, most recently 94-109 at the Lakers.
The NBA schedule gives Denver two days of rest against Utah's three, and the Nuggets open a four-game trip here before Toronto, Detroit and Philadelphia.
Who is available for Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz? Team news and rotations
Denver have no injury designations, so the Nuggets should name the same starting five that began the Dallas game, with Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.
Utah remain without Lauri Markkanen with a right-hand fracture and Jaren Jackson Jr. with a torn right MCL, while Jusuf Nurkic is out with a right foot strain and is due a re-evaluation around the time of the game.
Jaxson Hayes is day-to-day with a left knee strain after missing the 23 November game at the Lakers, and if he cannot play, Mo Bamba is the likely centre after starting that game alongside Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson, Josh Green and Ace Bailey.
The bench has been the Jazz's most productive area recently, with Brice Sensabaugh and Svi Mykhailiuk scoring 16.4 and 15.4 points over the last five games against season averages of 10.5 and 6.6, which has given the Jazz scoring depth while Markkanen and Jackson Jr. are out.
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz key matchups that could decide it
Jokic has been rebounding above his season average over the last five games, and with Nurkic out Utah rely on Bamba and Hayes to contest the glass, although Bamba plays only about 21 minutes a night and Hayes is not certain to be fit.
Murray and George are the two creators who decide how their teams score, and with Markkanen and Jackson Jr. missing, Utah need George to produce more than usual to keep pace with a Denver offence in which Braun, Johnson and Gordon all average double figures, which means Utah cannot simply load up on Murray and Jokic.
Player props for Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz
Head-to-head record between Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz
Denver won all four meetings in 2025-26, scoring at least 128 points each time, and Murray was the leading scorer in three of them.
The two games in Salt Lake City finished 128-125 and 130-117, and the three-point loss in March was the closest Utah came to ending the run in the four meetings.
Older meetings are narrative only, including a 129-93 Denver win in March 2025, and the teams meet again at the Delta Center on 12 December, which makes this the first of two visits by Denver to Salt Lake City inside three weeks.
Our Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz tips and prediction
Denver should have too much for a Utah side whose only home win came against New Orleans on 23 October and which is missing two of its top three scorers, so the Nuggets are the pick to win and cover.
Denver sit at -3 in Cup point differential against Utah's -29, and point differential is a tiebreaker, which gives the Nuggets a clear incentive to build a lead and protect it.