Quick summary Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks · Madison Square Garden · Saturday 28 November, midnight GMT Tip of the match New York Knicks to win Game total (over/under) Under Key player prop Karl-Anthony Towns, over his rebounds average Injury alert OG Anunoby, Knicks, Out (calf)

Miami Heat visit Madison Square Garden to face a New York Knicks side on a six-game winning run in the last East Group B game of the NBA Cup, with tip-off at midnight GMT on Saturday morning.

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his first visit to the Garden in Heat colours since the summer trade, and Miami (10-7) sit sixth in the Eastern conference standings, three places below a Knicks side (12-6) that are also the defending Cup champions.

How are Miami Heat and New York Knicks shaping up before the Cup finale?

Form Guide (Last 5) Miami Heat 10-7 · 6th in the East W W W W L 125.8 PPG 116.2 Opp PPG +9.6 Diff 1 day Rest New York Knicks 12-6 · 3rd in the East W W W W W 108.8 PPG 101.0 Opp PPG +7.8 Diff 1 day Rest

The Knicks last lost on 13 November at Indiana in the Cup, 106-104, and have since won six in a row, two of them by three points or fewer at Minnesota and against Portland.

A 121-102 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday was the only double-digit win in their last five games, with Toronto beaten by nine and Indiana by seven.

Miami's seven-game winning streak ended with a 111-104 loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday, after a start to the season that began with four straight defeats, and the Heat scored 123 points or more in each of the four wins that preceded it.

That result leaves the Heat 2-1 in East Group B, level with Philadelphia, while the Knicks are 1-2, and this is the fourth and final group game for both teams.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Miami Heat New York Knicks Heat +2.4 116.8 114.4 Off. rating Knicks -8.1 116.4 108.3 Def. rating Knicks +4.1 42.6 46.7 RPG Heat -0.2 14.4 14.6 TOV Heat +3.0% 47.5% 44.5% FG%

The Knicks hold the clearer overall edge, with a net rating of +6.2 against the Heat's +0.4, and it comes entirely from the defensive end, since Miami rate higher on offence.

Shooting against New York is hard, as opponents hit 47.3% of their attempts, the fourth best figure in the league, while Heat opponents shoot 50.6%.

Pace favours the home side too, since the Knicks play at 95.0 possessions per game against 101.7 for Miami, and New York concede 101.3 points at home while the Heat concede 116.8 on the road.

The scoring picture splits sharply, with Heat road games averaging a combined 230.0 points and Knicks home games 211.9, so the tempo at the Garden will decide which of those numbers this game resembles.

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks team news and rotations

Injury Report Miami Heat No players carry an injury designation New York Knicks OG Anunoby Calf Out Jordan Clarkson Foot Out Miles McBride Adductor Day-to-day Andre Drummond Head Day-to-day

The Knicks are without OG Anunoby, who is out with a calf injury and took part in on-court work on Wednesday for the first time since the problem arose.

Jordan Clarkson is also out with a foot problem, while Miles McBride (adductor) and Andre Drummond (head) are day-to-day, with McBride having missed the win over Cleveland and Drummond not returning to it.

The depth chart still lists Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns alongside Anunoby, so Landry Shamet, who shoots 45.9% from three, looks the likeliest to step in as the next forward on the chart.

No Heat player carries an injury designation, with Davion Mitchell, Klay Thompson, Pelle Larsson, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo the expected starters, with Andrew Wiggins and Bobby Portis listed next on the depth chart at forward, although Tim Hardaway Jr. is on the roster but not on the depth chart and has not featured in any of the last five games.

The matchups that could decide Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

Antetokounmpo scores close to the basket, shooting 60.3% from the field but only 23.5% from three, so the Knicks have little reason to respect his jump shot while their home defence concedes so little.

Key Matchups Interior scoring against rebounding Giannis Antetokounmpo MIA VS Karl-Anthony Towns NYK 28.4 Antetokounmpo PPG 60.3% Antetokounmpo FG 21.2 Towns PPG 13.6 Towns RPG Last five (rebounds per game) Antetokounmpo 13.8, Towns 12.8 Antetokounmpo shoots well from the field but not from three, while Towns leads the Knicks on the glass, so the paint is where this duel plays out. Playmaker against scorer Davion Mitchell MIA VS Jalen Brunson NYK 17.2 Mitchell PPG 8.7 Mitchell APG 26.1 Brunson PPG 5.9 Brunson APG Last five (points per game) Mitchell 17.8, Brunson 24.6 Mitchell sets the Heat's tempo and shoots from range, while Brunson's scoring gives the Knicks their half-court answer.

Mitchell shoots 44.2% from three while running the Heat offence, and Brunson, at 39.6% from deep, leads the Knicks in scoring, and with Anunoby out his shot-making carries more weight in the half-court.

Which player props stand out for Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks?

Two props stand out, with Towns over his rebounding average and Antetokounmpo under his scoring average, and both are shaped by the slow tempo and the home defence that New York bring to the Garden.

Player Props to Watch Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Rebounds Over his average 13.6 Season avg 12.8 Last 5 17 GP played Towns leads a Knicks side that out-rebounds Miami, and with Andre Drummond listed as day-to-day the Knicks have fewer frontcourt options behind him. Giannis Antetokounmpo MIA Points Under his average 28.4 Season avg 28.3 Last 5 16 GP played The Knicks defend at a slower tempo and concede little at home, and Antetokounmpo has no easy route to extra points as a 23.5% three-point shooter if the paint is crowded.

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks head-to-head record

The 2025-26 series finished level at two wins each, and the home side won all four meetings, with the Knicks taking both games at Madison Square Garden and the Heat both in Miami.

Season Series December 2025 New York 132-125 Miami New York November 2025 Miami 115-113 New York Miami November 2025 · NBA Cup New York 140-132 Miami New York October 2025 Miami 115-107 New York Miami

The most recent meeting, in December, went to the Knicks 132-125, and New York also won the Cup game in November 140-132 in a contest that produced 272 combined points.

Rosters have changed heavily on the Miami side since then, with Antetokounmpo still at Milwaukee when those games were played, so the results carry little weight, and the NBA schedule brings the sides back together in Miami in December.

Our Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks prediction and betting tips

Moneyline New York Knicks to win New York have the better home form and the better defensive rating, and they have won six in a row. Total Under the game total New York home games average a combined 211.9 points at a pace well below Miami's, which pulls this game towards the lower end of the range. Prop Karl-Anthony Towns over his season rebounding average Towns collects rebounds in volume at home and the Knicks hold the rebounding edge over Miami. Prop Giannis Antetokounmpo under his season points average The slower tempo at the Garden and the Knicks' home defence trim the possessions Miami can use. Parlay Knicks to win and Towns over his rebounds average Both legs rest on the Knicks controlling the glass and the game at home.

Score Prediction Miami Heat 106-111 New York Knicks Predicted margin five points, total 217

The Knicks look the stronger side at home, where they are 7-3, and their defensive numbers outweigh the Heat's better offence, while Miami's 4-4 road record gives them little cushion.

Miami scored heavily during their winning run and have the individual quality to stay close, so a narrow Knicks win at a slower tempo looks the most likely outcome.