Slaven Bilic's position at West Ham United under threat?

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United reportedly decide to review Slaven Bilic's position at the club at the end of the season.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 09:30 UK

West Ham United have reportedly decided to reconsider their stance on manager Slaven Bilic at the end of the season.

At the start of April, the Hammers' board declared that they had "100% faith" in the Croatian, despite a rocky period at the club which has seen then languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table for much of the campaign.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Bilic faces a fight to keep his position at the London Stadium, despite a four-game unbeaten streak which has earned six points.

West Ham currently sit in 15th place in the standings - seven points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play - but after claiming seventh place last season, they have under-achieved since leaving Upton Park.

Bilic currently has another year left on his existing deal, but it has been claimed that Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez, Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic and former Manchester City chief Roberto Mancini would feature on their shortlist.

West Ham end the season with matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Burnley respectively.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic pictured on August 5, 2016
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic's position at West Ham United under threat?
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: Tottenham Hotspur "the best team in the league"
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane hoping to keep pressure on Chelsea in title race
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic's position at West Ham United under threat?
 Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Jordan Pickford: 'I would never join Newcastle United'
 Kelechi Iheanacho scores with Jozo Simunovic in pursuit during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Report: Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic on radar of multiple teams in Europe
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic's position at West Ham United under threat?
 Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Manchester United 'join Ryan Sessegnon race'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho's son leaves Fulham
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 