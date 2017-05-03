West Ham United reportedly decide to review Slaven Bilic's position at the club at the end of the season.

West Ham United have reportedly decided to reconsider their stance on manager Slaven Bilic at the end of the season.

At the start of April, the Hammers' board declared that they had "100% faith" in the Croatian, despite a rocky period at the club which has seen then languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table for much of the campaign.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Bilic faces a fight to keep his position at the London Stadium, despite a four-game unbeaten streak which has earned six points.

West Ham currently sit in 15th place in the standings - seven points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play - but after claiming seventh place last season, they have under-achieved since leaving Upton Park.

Bilic currently has another year left on his existing deal, but it has been claimed that Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez, Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic and former Manchester City chief Roberto Mancini would feature on their shortlist.

West Ham end the season with matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Burnley respectively.