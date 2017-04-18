Slavisa Jokanovic: 'We are in control'

General view of Craven Cottage

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic urges his players to "take control" of their destiny and finish the season inside the Championship's top six.
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has urged his players to "take control" of their own destiny and end the season inside the Championship playoff places.

A 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on Monday saw Jokavonic's side move into sixth position on goal difference at the expense of Leeds United, who had been in the playoffs since November.

The Cottagers have a tough run of three fixtures still to play, including trips to fourth-placed Huddersfield Town and fifth-placed Sheffield Wednesday, but Jokanovic thinks that adopting a single-minded attitude will see them through.

"I'm not thinking about who will be chasing us or which team we will be chasing," he told reporters. "We need to concentrate on our work and the next game [against Huddersfield].

"At the end we are playing against a top Championship team who are still fighting directly for promotion. We will try and take control ourselves.

"I believe we can finish in the top six. We believe [attractive football] is the best way for us, and we're going to try and finish this Championship in a similar style."

"We believe in the way we want to play football. It will encourage us for the last three games."

Fulham take on the Owls at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

