West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic believes that Tottenham Hotspur are "the best team in the league" but insists that West Ham United will adopt a positive approach on Friday.
Slaven Bilic has described Tottenham Hotspur as "the best team in the league" but insists that West Ham United will adopt a positive approach to their upcoming encounter.

The two sides meet at the London Stadium on Friday with second-placed Spurs looking to cut Chelsea's four-point lead at the top of the Premier League, while West Ham are hoping to make sure of safety.

The Hammers are 15th in the league, but are unbeaten in their last four and are seven points clear of the drop zone and, with three games left, Bilic is hoping for a repeat of last season's 1-0 home victory against Mauricio Pochettino's charges.

"That game is always big, it's a derby, and it can't be just an ordinary game. Then, if you add to that that they need points to stay in the race and we need points to climb or to make us safe," Bilic told the club's website.

"We're going to approach it in a very positive way, knowing we are playing, for me, against the best team in the league.

"Hopefully, I'm going to enjoy it, but it's going to be a very nervous game. We will have to be on top of our game. But we did it last year, beating them at home when they were also on fire and everything."

Following the Spurs fixture, West Ham will wrap up their season with games against Liverpool and Burnley.

Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
