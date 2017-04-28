Apr 28, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Cardiff City Stadium
CardiffCardiff City
0-2
NewcastleNewcastle United

Richards (79')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Atsu (55'), Hayden (65')

Isaac Hayden: 'Rafael Benitez has been fantastic for Newcastle United'

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden praises the impact that manager Rafael Benitez has had throughout their promotion-winning campaign.
Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has talked up the impact of manager Rafael Benitez during their promotion-winning campaign.

The Magpies clinched an immediate return to the Premier League earlier this week and kept their hopes of winning the Championship title alive with a 2-0 triumph over Cardiff City in South Wales this evening.

Newcastle had to overcome a drab first-half performance before Christian Atsu opened the scoring and Hayden, who doubled the visitors' lead, is now looking forward to continuing their improvement next season.

"The first half wasn't the best, it was a bit flat. Second half we came out and played our best," he told Sky Sports News.

"The manager's been fantastic since he's come in, everyone's worked really hard, we're on the way up now and hopefully we can kick on in the Premier League."

Hayden has now enjoyed back-to-back promotions from the Championship having been part of the Hull City side that won the playoffs last season.

