Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has played down reports linking him with a switch to West Ham United.

With Slaven Bilic said to be under pressure at the London Stadium, it has been suggested that Jokanovic has been identified as a potential replacement.

However, the former Chelsea midfielder has said that he remains fully focused on trying to achieve promotion to the Premier League with the Cottagers.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "I've extended my contract. I am absolutely committed, always. I am happy with my club.

"I want to be a Premier League manager with Fulham Football Club."

Jokanovic has won 29 of his 71 games in charge of Fulham, while the club currently sit in seventh place in the Championship table.