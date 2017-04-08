Mick McCarthy expresses his frustration as Ipswich Town missed a number of golden chances in their 3-1 defeat at Fulham on Saturday.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has expressed his frustration at his side's missed chances in their 3-1 defeat at Fulham on Saturday.

The hosts led through first-half goals from Floyd Ayite and Scott Malone before Stefan Johansen netted the third on the hour to render Christophe Berra's stoppage-time header a mere consolation.

Prior to Johansen's goal, David McGoldrick and Freddie Sears spurned gilt-edged chances to score either side of the interval, and McCarthy was not impressed with his side's wastefulness in front of goal.

He told the Ipswich Star: "It's frustrating because we've had good chances. In the second half we had three great chances before they scored. Unfortunately, and this is probably the tale of our season, we didn't score them and we let them in at the other end.

"They didn't defend particularly well either and I'm sure Slavisa (Jokanovic) is thinking it was a good decision to change his keeper with the performance he got out of him.

"It's about scoring goals and we didn't do that having had our chances. The reality is we should have scored after half-time and then it might have been different."

The defeat left the Tractor Boys 17th in the Championship table, nine points clear of the relegation zone with five games to play.