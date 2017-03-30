Slavisa Jokanovic: "We must be fighters"

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic calls upon his side to show "optimism and desire" in the hunt for a Championship playoff place.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has called upon his side to "show optimism and desire" in the fight for a Championship playoff place.

The Cottagers have enjoyed a fine season under the former Watford boss and currently sit seventh in the table, one point behind Sheffield Wednesday in sixth.

Jokanovic's side have missed out on two opportunities to move into the playoff places in recent weeks, however, drawing at home to relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers before losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

"If someone offered me this situation at the beginning of the season where we're one point behind the teams in the top six, I would have signed this deal," Jokanovic told reporters today.

"Now is a very important and crucial part of the Championship. We must show optimism and desire, and we must find our best performance. We need to make less mistakes, be fully concentrated, and fight for the top six.

"Fighting for the top six means fighting to be in the Premier League next season. In one month and a half we can make this job. If not, we must wait until next year. We believe in ourselves. We must be fighters, we must be optimists."

Next up for Fulham is a trip to rock-bottom Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon.