Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The New York Stadium
RotherhamRotherham United
0-1
Fulham

Purrington (82')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Aluko (66')
Johansen (90')

Slavisa Jokanovic pleased with "great step"

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic pictured on August 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic hails his side for taking "a great step" in their season as they move into the top six.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 19:53 UK

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has praised his side for taking "a great step" in their season after Sone Aluko's second-half goal earned them a 1-0 win at Rotherham United this afternoon.

The result saw the Cottagers move into the top six for the first time since September after Sheffield Wednesday were held to a 1-1 draw at Barnsley.

The game also served as confirmation of Rotherham's relegation from the Championship and, speaking afterwards, Jokanovic admitted that his side had faced a "tough" opponent.

"It's a great step for us, after a very tough game," he told reporters. "We knew we'd have to concentrate to score the goal and finish the game without making too many mistakes.

"I've said before that I miss 1-0 victories, and we scored one goal and finished the game with a clean sheet. In the end we found this kind of situation, and this is good news for us.

"We tried to be focused on our job and thinking about what we can do in this competition. We weren't thinking about Sheffield Wednesday, about teams in front or behind us.

"It's simple, we tried to focus on our job and try to find our best performance, especially in what is a crucial part of the competition. We must be focused and concentrate on not making mistakes, and try to win as many points as possible."

Next up for Fulham is a trip to 10th-placed Derby County on Tuesday night.

Nigeria's forward Emmanuel Emenike plays the ball during a Round of 16 football match between France and Nigeria at Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 30, 2014
Your Comments
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 