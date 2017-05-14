General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United will only improve following tough season'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Slaven Bilic admits that is has been a "very long season" for West Ham United, but is hopeful that lessons can be learned for the future.
Sunday, May 14, 2017

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that his side will learn valuable lessons from their underwhelming first season at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are looking to end their Premier League campaign on a high, sitting three points off the top half with two games - starting with the visit of Liverpool on Sunday - left to play.

Bilic concedes that it has 'not been enjoyable at times' this season, with United embroiled in a relegation fight at one point, but he claims that improvements will be made.

"It was a very long season and one that was not enjoyable at some points," he told Sky Sports News. "But I'm sure that it will be the most valuable season for every one of us.

"It can help us lots for the future because you build your character - individually as a player, a manager. When everything is good you know, it's all cushy. But in the bad times, you are improving the most. That's what happened to us this season.

"That old saying, 'Whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger', and it's really true. I know that we will benefit from this season big time. Was it enjoyable? In some games, of course it wasn't, but the amount of experience and energy you get from that, you can't buy it."

West Ham have won seven of their 18 league games at the London Stadium, including their last outing - a 1-0 victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur nine days ago.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Your Comments
