Sports Mole previews Sunday's Premier League clash between West Ham United and Champions League-chasing Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Liverpool's quest to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League table will enter its penultimate week on Sunday afternoon when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

The Reds go into the weekend in third place, but could start their match just one point clear of fifth should results go against them on Saturday.

West Ham

At first glance, it would appear as though West Ham have little left to fight for in the final two games of the season.

Results last weekend mathematically secured their Premier League status for another season, with eight points now separating them from the relegation zone and only two outings remaining.

However, West Ham could still end up anywhere between eighth place and 16th, and a top-half finish would certainly strengthen the position of manager Slaven Bilic, who has faced questions over his future throughout a largely underwhelming campaign.

Bilic's job is expected to be reviewed by the club's board at the end of the season, so the Croat will be keen for his side to produce a late flurry of form to give him more ammo in any showdown talks that may arrive.

The players have produced on that front so far, going into this weekend's match on a five-game unbeaten streak which immediately followed a five-match losing run and also includes four clean sheets.

West Ham's last outing saw them derail Tottenham Hotspur's title bid with a 1-0 victory on home turf, and while getting one over on Liverpool may not be relished quite as much as such a damaging win over their London rivals, the Hammers will be keen to dent another top team's aims this weekend.

That win over Spurs was the first time that West Ham have beaten a team outside the bottom half at home all season, though, while six of their seven league wins at the London Stadium this term have been by a solitary goal to nil.

That has contributed to West Ham scoring just 19 times in front of their fans all season - the fourth lowest tally in the league - and should they fail to breach the Liverpool defence this weekend then it will be the joint-lowest scoring top-flight home season in the club's history.

Things have been better at the other end of the field, though, where West Ham have kept three consecutive clean sheets at the London Stadium for the first time, and another shutout this weekend would make it four in a row at home for the first time since February 2010.

Bilic must first ensure that his players do not take their foot off the pedal having secured safety, though, and he will be urging them to continue what is already their longest unbeaten streak of the season until the end of the campaign in order to secure a top-10 finish.

Recent form: LWDDDW

Liverpool

Liverpool are certainly testing their fans' nerves with their end-of-season form, repeatedly handing other teams opportunities to take the initiative in the top-four race.

A goalless home draw with Southampton last Sunday put Champions League qualification back in the hands of Manchester United, although their defeat to Arsenal later in the day means that Liverpool are once again in control of their own destiny heading into this weekend.

The pressure is growing on Jurgen Klopp's side, though, and wins for Manchester City and Arsenal on Saturday would leave them in fourth place and just a point clear of the Gunners ahead of their trip to the London Stadium. Any slip-up in that scenario would mean that the ball is suddenly in Arsenal's court.

It was the performance in that draw with Southampton which frustrated fans as much as the result. Liverpool lacked energy and intensity in what looked more like a typical end-of-season encounter rather than a crucial game in the top-four race, with James Milner's missed penalty capping off a disappointing afternoon at Anfield.

That result was the third time in a row that Liverpool have dropped points to lower-ranked opposition at home, but on the road they have won their last three outings and could string together a run of four on the bounce for the first time since April 2014.

The Reds have also won three and lost none of their four outings in London this season and could remain unbeaten in the capital for an entire league season for the first time since 1988-89.

Indeed, Liverpool's only defeat in London on their last 10 visits came at West Ham in January of last year, although this is their first trip to the London Stadium and victory would see them win at a 52nd different venue in the Premier League era - more than any other side.

More importantly, though, three points on Sunday would leave Liverpool needing just a win at home to relegated Middlesbrough on the final day to guarantee their place in next season's Champions League for only the second time in the last eight years.

Seventy-two points is the most a team has ever amassed in a 38-game season and still missed out on the top four - a tally Liverpool would surpass with victory this weekend.

An advantage of playing later than Arsenal will be that Liverpool have a better idea of whether they need to go all out for a win or whether a draw might suffice should it come to that, but Klopp will be desperate to keep matters in his own hands whatever happens prior to Sunday's kickoff.

Recent form: DWWLWD

Team News

Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Roberto Firmino, who is struggling with a muscular injury and will undergo a late assessment to determine whether he is able to start.

Lucas Leiva is also a doubt with a similar problem, while the likes of Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Danny Ings remain long-term absentees.

Adam Lallana is in line to make his first league start for almost two months, while Klopp could also hand a rare start to reported Hammers summer target Daniel Sturridge up front should Firmino fail to recover.

West Ham will be without striker Andy Carroll against his former club after he failed to overcome a groin injury in time for the match.

Captain Mark Noble is also out with a long-standing abdominal issue, while Cheikhou Kouyate will miss the game after undergoing surgery on a wrist injury.

Michail Antonio, who recently signed a new contract with the club, remains a long-term absentee alongside the likes of Pedro Obiang, Diafra Sakho, Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku.

West Ham possible starting lineup:

Adrian; Fonte, Reid, Collins; Byram, Snodgrass, Fernandes, Cresswell; Ayew, Lanzini, Calleri

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Can, Lucas, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Sturridge, Lallana



Head To Head

Liverpool are winless in their last five meetings with West Ham across all competitions, their worst run in this particular fixture since February 1965. They have never gone six games without a win against the Hammers.

The Reds have also lost their last three away games against West Ham, most recently leaving East London with victory in April 2014 when two Steven Gerrard penalties continued their charge towards the title that season.

The corresponding fixture earlier this season ended 2-2 at Anfield, with goals from Lallana and Divock Origi being cancelled out by strikes from Dimitri Payet and Antonio.



We say: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool

West Ham are fresh off the back of arguably their best performance of the season, but it was also a result that completed their primary goal for the campaign - to avoid relegation. Liverpool will be hoping that the hosts ease up as a result, with the visitors knowing that victory would put them on the brink of a return to Champions League football.

