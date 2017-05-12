West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic praises the work ethic of Andy Carroll and insists that he will "never give up" on the striker.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has promised to keep faith in crocked striker Andy Carroll after revealing that he will remain absent for the visit of Liverpool.

The 28-year-old has endured an injury-plagued stint in East London, failing to make more than 22 Premier League starts in any of his five seasons at the club.

Carroll has featured 15 times from the off for the Hammers this term, the last of which came in the 2-2 draw with Sunderland on April 15.

Sunday's meeting with Liverpool at the London Stadium will come too soon for the Englishman to return from his latest groin problem, but Bilic is willing to remain patient as the striker is vital to his plans.

"Andy Carroll won't be able to play against Liverpool," he told reporters. "He's still feeling his groin. It's nothing major but he will miss the game.

"It is not a subject for now, but Andy is kind of a player that has such a big impact on our game that we won't give up on him. Especially now, as this has nothing to do with lifestyle or not being committed enough.

"He works really hard, it was bad luck and, as I said, I will never give up on him. On the other hand, it is no good having a player whose name you put down first, second or third and can't rely on him."

West ham are also without midfielders Mark Noble and Cheikhou Kouyate for the rest of the season, with both requiring surgery.