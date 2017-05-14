May 14, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Liverpool
 

Jurgen Klopp sweating over fitness of Liverpool quartet

Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unsure whether Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva will be fit enough to feature against West Ham United.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he could be without four key players for Liverpool's trip to West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds boss is unsure whether Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge are yet ready to start, having brought both players off the bench against Southampton last weekend.

Roberto Firmino has missed training this week due to a muscle injury, meanwhile, and versatile ace Lucas Leiva is himself in a race against time to take part against the Hammers on Sunday afternoon.

"When Adam Lallana came on against Watford he felt the intensity. The match is intense," Klopp told reporters. "He was an option but not for starting. Now we have two more players as options."

Asked about the fitness of Sturridge, without a start in 15 games, Klopp added: "How it looked yesterday - he's ready. But it was difficult. Can you start a player and think about 40 minutes and then change?

"If he was not fit then it would not have been possible [to pick him]. We cannot change the situation so there's no point in talking about it."

Defeat for Liverpool this weekend will make it three in a row away to West Ham for the first time since the late 1990s.

A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
