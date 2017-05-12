General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

Slaven Bilic: 'Michail Antonio deal shows West Ham United's ambition'

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic insists that the club's ambition is clear to see after tying down Michail Antonio to a new four-year deal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 11:00 UK

Slaven Bilic has aired his delight after seeing star player Michail Antonio commit his future to West Ham United with a new long-term deal.

The 27-year-old, who was recently named as the Hammers' Player of the Year, put an end to speculation over his future by agreeing fresh terms on Thursday.

Bilic claims that the four-year contract signed by Antonio, despite rumoured interest from Premier League champions-elect Chelsea, shows that West Ham are ambitious to once again challenge in the top half next season.

"It's great for both parties that Michail's signed his new contract," he told reporters. "Michail is the Hammer of the Year and again it shows our ambition.

"The club has been good for him, he has become one of our best players and he came to the national team of England. It is great for us and for him.

"He prefers to play up front or on the wing, but last year he was brilliant for us as a full-back. He's very versatile and that is one of the reasons he has improved so much tactically."

Antonio has played a part in 12 Premier League goals in 29 outings this season, leading to three separate call-ups to the England senior squad.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Ranieri wants return to Premier League?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Michail Antonio, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Michail Antonio pens new long-term deal at London Stadium
 Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Slaven Bilic "will never give up" on injured striker Andy Carroll
 Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Michail Antonio deal shows West Ham United's ambition'
West Ham to move for Pablo Zabaleta?Ranieri wants return to Premier League?Report: West Ham eye Lukasz TeodorczykKouyate: 'Players fully behind Bilic'Fonte: 'We want to repeat Spurs display'
Six PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?West Brom 'join race for Lamine Kone'Slaven Bilic wanted by Fenerbahce?Noble "speechless" after West Ham winBilic: 'I think I am doing a good job'
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 