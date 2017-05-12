West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic insists that the club's ambition is clear to see after tying down Michail Antonio to a new four-year deal.

Slaven Bilic has aired his delight after seeing star player Michail Antonio commit his future to West Ham United with a new long-term deal.

The 27-year-old, who was recently named as the Hammers' Player of the Year, put an end to speculation over his future by agreeing fresh terms on Thursday.

Bilic claims that the four-year contract signed by Antonio, despite rumoured interest from Premier League champions-elect Chelsea, shows that West Ham are ambitious to once again challenge in the top half next season.

"It's great for both parties that Michail's signed his new contract," he told reporters. "Michail is the Hammer of the Year and again it shows our ambition.

"The club has been good for him, he has become one of our best players and he came to the national team of England. It is great for us and for him.

"He prefers to play up front or on the wing, but last year he was brilliant for us as a full-back. He's very versatile and that is one of the reasons he has improved so much tactically."

Antonio has played a part in 12 Premier League goals in 29 outings this season, leading to three separate call-ups to the England senior squad.