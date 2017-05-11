Michail Antonio puts pen to paper on an improved four-year deal to end recent speculation over his West Ham United future.

West Ham United have confirmed that midfielder Michail Antonio has signed a new and improved contract with the club to keep him in place until 2021.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a fine individual campaign at the London Stadium, playing a part in 12 Premier League goals in 29 outings.

Antonio was recently named as the Hammers' Player of the Season, with his form also leading to a call-up to the England senior side on three separate occasions.

It was recently claimed that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had taken an interest in the former Sheffield Wednesday man, however, seeing the versatile wideman as an ideal option at wing-back.

Following weeks of speculation Antonio has now committed his long-term future to United after agreeing terms on a four-year contract, admitting that he could not be happier to represent the Hammers.

"It's about time, eh! I'm only joking! I'm over the moon, I've loved my time here and I'm just happy that we have managed to get things sorted so I can move onto next season and do what I've done this season," he told the club's official website.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new four-year deal. I'd like to thank the chairman because we had a nice little deal for this to get sorted. He's a lovely man and thanks very much! When I was younger, I was growing up in South London and I used to come to West Ham games.

"I've loved my time here. Last season I managed to finish as runner-up in the Hammer of the Year award and this year I've won it, so it's a case of pushing on and I don't want to drop my standards next season.

"This year has been a better year than last year because I've played from start to finish and I managed to get the England call-up I've been dreaming of since I was a child. Hopefully I can keep pushing on and doing even better, because I always want to do better than I have done previously."

Antonio, who has not featured since early April due to a hamstring injury, has scored 18 goals in 69 appearances since joining from Nottingham Forest two years ago.