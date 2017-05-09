A report claims that West Ham United could move for Anderlecht forward Lukasz Teodorczyk at the end of the season.

The Hammers are expected to move for at least one new striker at the end of the season, and Sunderland's Jermain Defoe has been strongly linked with a return to the London club.

However, according to The Mirror, Polish international Teodorczyk is also a target for West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, who has had the forward watched on a number of occasions during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 25-year-old, who featured in both legs of Anderlecht's Europa League quarter-final with Manchester United, has scored 28 times in 47 appearances for his Brussels team this term.

Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho are both expected to stay at the London Stadium this summer, but both have seen their seasons hampered by injuries.