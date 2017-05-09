New Transfer Talk header

A report claims that West Ham United could move for Anderlecht forward Lukasz Teodorczyk at the end of the season.
Anderlecht forward Lukasz Teodorczyk is reportedly a summer transfer target for West Ham United.

The Hammers are expected to move for at least one new striker at the end of the season, and Sunderland's Jermain Defoe has been strongly linked with a return to the London club.

However, according to The Mirror, Polish international Teodorczyk is also a target for West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, who has had the forward watched on a number of occasions during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 25-year-old, who featured in both legs of Anderlecht's Europa League quarter-final with Manchester United, has scored 28 times in 47 appearances for his Brussels team this term.

Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho are both expected to stay at the London Stadium this summer, but both have seen their seasons hampered by injuries.

Youri Tielemans takes a free kick during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 