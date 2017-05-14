General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 'I try to be like a beast on the field'

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is aware of which areas of his game require improving if he is to be a success at Manchester United, as he continues to adapt to English football.
Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has admitted that he is still attempting to adapt to the demands of English football following last summer's move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Armenia international endured a slow start to life at Old Trafford upon his £26m transfer, being taken off just 45 minutes into his Premier League bow against Manchester City.

Mkhitaryan did not appear at all for a further two months and has just 14 starts to his name in the top flight, reserving his best performances for the European stage in United's run to the Europa League final.

However, the 28-year-old knows which areas of his game require improving and has vowed to unleash his inner beast to become a success at United.

"What have I learned? I think the pace, the quickness and the strength because, being here, you have to adapt to the English Premier League and to the football," he told Inside United. "That is what I am doing now.

"I am really different on the football pitch. I try to be like a beast or a monster! I fight for every ball and try to do my best. Outside of the pitch, I am more quiet and more humble, and I don't like to be very aggressive or anything like that."

Mkhitaryan has five goals in 10 Europa League outings this term, compared to four goals and an assist in 22 league games.

