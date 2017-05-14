General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte vows to improve Chelsea after committing future to club

Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he 'can 100 per cent guarantee' he will still be in charge come next season, despite links with a return to Italian football.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 10:14 UK

Antonio Conte has insisted that he will still be in charge of Premier League champions Chelsea next season and is hopeful of taking the club to the next level.

The Italian has been linked with a move back to his homeland with Inter Milan, despite helping the Blues to the title in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Conte, who still remains on course for a famous league and FA Cup double, believes that there is more to come from his side next season and he wants to be a part of the exciting project.

Asked if he could give a 100 per cent guarantee that he will be in West London next season, Conte told reporters: "Yes, I can. I think we have already started to work and we have to improve in the next season and to find the right solution to improve.

"We started to do our work. We have to improve in the next season, to find the right solution to improve. We are working for only nine months together. I think if you can continue with these players, you can improve a lot.

"Now they know my idea, I know them, the characteristics of my players. And we can improve."

Conte is the fourth Italian manager to win the Premier League title after Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini and Claudio Ranieri.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Read Next:
Conte: 'Arsenal defeat changed everything'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Result: Chelsea clinch Premier League title with win over West Bromwich Albion
 Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Antonio Conte vows to improve Chelsea after committing future to club
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea - as it happened
Courtois: 'We had to respond to critics'Hazard: 'Puel among world's top managers'Madrid to use Bale as Hazard makeweight?Bournemouth up bid to sign Terry, Defoe?Conte: 'Arsenal defeat changed everything'
Barcelona make Marcos Alonso top target?Lampard: 'Conte is Chelsea's main man'Cudicini hails Batshuayi after title winPulis: 'Chelsea are worthy champions'Hazard hails "fantastic" Antonio Conte
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Crystal Palace37125204861-1341
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
18Hull City3797213671-3534
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 