Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he 'can 100 per cent guarantee' he will still be in charge come next season, despite links with a return to Italian football.

Antonio Conte has insisted that he will still be in charge of Premier League champions Chelsea next season and is hopeful of taking the club to the next level.

The Italian has been linked with a move back to his homeland with Inter Milan, despite helping the Blues to the title in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Conte, who still remains on course for a famous league and FA Cup double, believes that there is more to come from his side next season and he wants to be a part of the exciting project.

Asked if he could give a 100 per cent guarantee that he will be in West London next season, Conte told reporters: "Yes, I can. I think we have already started to work and we have to improve in the next season and to find the right solution to improve.

"We started to do our work. We have to improve in the next season, to find the right solution to improve. We are working for only nine months together. I think if you can continue with these players, you can improve a lot.

"Now they know my idea, I know them, the characteristics of my players. And we can improve."

Conte is the fourth Italian manager to win the Premier League title after Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini and Claudio Ranieri.