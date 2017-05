West Bromwich Albion will investigate crowd disturbances that occurred during Friday's 1-0 loss to Chelsea, who clinched the Premier League title with the victory.

Several Baggies fans are alleged to have ignored club warnings and illegally sold their home-end tickets to visiting Blues fans.

There were clashes in the stands after Michy Batshuayi scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute, with nine people subsequently arrested.

"We made it plain with our warnings before the game that any of our supporters who could be traced selling on tickets to visiting supporters faced sanctions from the club," West Brom chief executive Martin Goodman said in a statement.

"We will continue that process next week. Naturally, it is a matter of great disappointment for all at Albion and our thousands of genuine fans that a tiny minority would put profit before backing their team.

"We will also co-operate fully with police to help identify anyone clearly guilty of disorder offences during the disturbance."

Goodman also confirmed that fans involved in the incident would be banned by the club regardless of police action.