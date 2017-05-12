May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 25,367
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Chelsea

McClean (20'), Field (36'), Wilson (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Batshuayi (82')

West Bromwich Albion to investigate crowd trouble at Chelsea game

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion will investigate crowd disturbances that occurred during Friday's 1-0 loss to Chelsea, who clinched the Premier League title with the victory.
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 10:59 UK

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed that they are to investigate crowd disturbances during Chelsea's title-clinching 1-0 win at The Hawthorns on Friday.

Several Baggies fans are alleged to have ignored club warnings and illegally sold their home-end tickets to visiting Blues fans.

There were clashes in the stands after Michy Batshuayi scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute, with nine people subsequently arrested.

"We made it plain with our warnings before the game that any of our supporters who could be traced selling on tickets to visiting supporters faced sanctions from the club," West Brom chief executive Martin Goodman said in a statement.

"We will continue that process next week. Naturally, it is a matter of great disappointment for all at Albion and our thousands of genuine fans that a tiny minority would put profit before backing their team.

"We will also co-operate fully with police to help identify anyone clearly guilty of disorder offences during the disturbance."

Goodman also confirmed that fans involved in the incident would be banned by the club regardless of police action.

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
