However, Michy Batshuayi became the unlikely hero for Chelsea with eight minutes remaining, turning the ball home from close range to claim the title-winning goal.

7pm Sports Mole for what could be another memorable night in the history of Chelsea Football Club as they look to wrap up the 2016-17 Premier League title with victory over Good evening! Thank you very much for joiningfor what could be another memorable night in the history of Chelsea Football Club as they look to wrap up the 2016-17 Premier League title with victory over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns! All eyes will be on Antonio Conte 's side tonight, who need only a win to clinch the trophy, but West Brom have enjoyed a fine campaign themselves and will not roll over tonight. It promises to be an intriguing contest, and one which could end in party time for the visitors from London. First, though, let's have a look at the team news...

7.02pm WEST BROM STARTING XI: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Brunt, Livermore, Fletcher, Field, McClean; Rondon

7.02pm WEST BROM SUBS: Myhill, M Wilson, Yacob, Morrison, Chadli, Leko, Robson-Kanu

7.04pm CHELSEA STARTING XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Matic, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

7.04pm CHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Ake, Kante, Willian, Batshuayi

7.06pm What can we make of those two sides, then? Well, the headline news as far as the home side are concerned is that Jonny Evans is passed fit to start this evening following concerns over the ankle injury he picked up against Burnley. The former Manchester United man once again partners the veteran Gareth McAuley at the heart of the West Bromwich Albion defence, while Dawson will also tuck in from the right in order to protect that Baggies box.

7.08pm There is one change at the back as Allan Nyom returns to the starting XI in place of Wilson, who drops to the bench to accommodate the former Watford man. Aside from that it is an entirely unchanged side named by Tony Pulis from their 2-2 draw with Burnley last time out, though, with Ben Foster continuing between the sticks as part of that. Chris Brunt, meanwhile, maintains his somewhat unfamiliar position on the right side of midfield.

7.10pm The main goal threat for the Baggies tonight should come from Salomon Rondon, who finally ended his long goal drought against Burnley last weekend. The Venezuelan striker had not found the back of the net in the Premier League since mid-December, when he scored a hat-trick against Swansea City, before scoring an equalising goal at Turf Moor on Saturday. Pulis will be keen for him to keep those scoring boots on if his side are to wrap up a top-half finish this season.

7.12pm There is also notably a second consecutive start for 19-year-old Sam Field tonight as he beats off competition from the likes of Morrison and Chadli to keep his place in the side. It is only the youngster's fourth Premier League start ever, and it comes against a team gunning for the title, so this will be a very interesting test for him tonight. At the other end of the experience scale is Darren Fletcher, who alongside Livermore will be looking to limit the influence of that Chelsea midfield tonight.

7.14pm Cesc Fabregas in particular was influential during Monday night's 3-0 win over Middlesbrough, pulling the strings from midfield and helping himself to two more assists along the way. The Spaniard is rewarded for that display with another start, and it speaks volumes for how impressive he was on Monday night that he keeps N'Golo Kante out of the team. Kante missed Monday's game with a thigh injury and sits out again tonight despite the PFA and FWA player of the year being fit to feature.

7.16pm Indeed, it is an unchanged side all round from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as he sticks with a winning formula. That means that Diego Costa leads the line once again, with the Spain international needing just one more goal to better his personal single-season scoring record in the Premier League. Monday's goal against Boro was his 20th of the season, equalling his tally for a couple of seasons ago, and he will be confident of adding to that this evening having scored in three of his five league games against West Brom.

7.18pm Eden Hazard was strangely subdued considering how much Chelsea dominated against Middlesbrough, but he still managed to show flashes of his brilliance and he could be the key to unlocking this West Brom defence tonight. Pedro is also handed another start as Willian once again has to make do with a place on the bench, while Matic will hope of add to the attacking threat once again having capped off the scoring against Boro on Monday night. Alonso was once again on the scoresheet in that game too, proving that this Chelsea team have goals from back to front.

7.20pm Cahill is another who has weighed in with some important strikes this season, and he captains the side again tonight in an unchanged back three. That formation will be the defining aspect of Chelsea's season, and it ill be interesting to see whether Cahill lifts the trophy with club captain John Terry should Chelsea win tonight. I suspect Terry would get the honours himself despite playing only a bit-part role at most this term, if only because it will be his final season at the club. Victory tonight, or indeed in any of Chelsea's last three games, will see Terry become the first non-Manchester United player to win the Premier League five times.

7.22pm Chelsea must first get the job done, though, and while it looks like a foregone conclusion now, whether they manage it tonight is a different matter. The visitors are favourites to get the job done here, but West Bromwich Albion are rarely an easy team to face and Tony Pulis has built a career out of making his teams tough to beat. The Baggies also have a bit more than just pride to fight for during the closing stages of the season as they look to avoid throwing away much of the hard work they have put in up to this point.

7.24pm West Brom have kept themselves safely away from any relegation drama throughout the season, which is something that should be regarded as a success in itself. However, despite having occupied that eighth place for a long time now, the Baggies could be in danger of slipping down into the bottom half if their form doesn't improve before the end of the campaign. They could still finish as low as 15th in the table, which would be difficult to take for Pulis considering how long his side have been flying relatively high.

7.26pm If the threat of slipping down the table in the closing few weeks isn't enough to spark West Brom back into life then the challenge of breaking new ground may be. The Baggies need five points from their final three games to eclipse their club-record Premier League points tally of 49, which was set in the 2012-13 campaign. They also finished eighth on that occasion, which is their highest top-flight finish since 1980-81, when they ended the campaign fourth in the standings.

7.28pm Five points from games against Chelsea, Manchester City and Swansea is a difficult ask, though, particularly considering all three of those opponents look like having something major to fight for in those games. West Brom come into tonight's match having failed to win any of their last six matches, posting the league's worst record since the start of April having picked up only two points from the last 18 on offer. The Baggies have drawn two and lost four since their 3-1 win over Arsenal on March 18 and had failed to even score in five consecutive games before last weekend's 2-2 draw with Burnley.

7.30pm It is nothing new for West Brom to take their foot off the pedal a little bit at this stage of a season, though. They also tailed off at the end of the previous campaign, going on a nine-match winless streak on that occasion - something they could match with no victories in their final three games this term. That was the last time they had such a long winless run, although it should also be noted that they have already surpassed last season's points tally and are four points and five places better off than they were at the same stage of the 2015-16 campaign.

7.32pm An alarming statistic for Tony Pulis will be his own record once his side's have reached the 40-point mark, and it is perhaps evidence that the Welshman can only take a club so far. There is no doubting his ability to steer a club to safety, but of the 44 Premier League games he has overseen after his side have surpassed the 40-point mark, he has won just six of them. Victory in any of West Brom's final three games of the season will hand him his highest ever Premier League points tally, though, overtaking the 47-point haul he achieved with Stoke in 2010.

7.34pm West Brom have lost four of their last five Premier League home games, though, which is more than they lost in their previous 14 before that - 13 of which came this season. They have failed to score in each of those defeats too, including a run of three consecutive 1-0 defeats heading into this match. Another loss tonight would see them fall to four home top-flight defeats in a row for the first time since April 2006, and it would equal their club record of going four top-flight home games without a goal, set in 2004-05.

7.36pm It seems to be as good a time as any to play the Baggies, then, but Antonio Conte will not be allowing his side to get carried away with themselves just yet. The Italian, in addition to his many other attributes, has been very good at keep his side focused and that has been evidenced in their ability to quickly bounce back from the rare poor results they have had this season. A blip in April threatened to put the pressure on after they lost twice in the space of four games, but Chelsea have since strung together four straight wins and scored at least three goals in each of them. That is how you respond to pressure.

7.38pm Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat to West Ham United a week ago today opened the door for Chelsea to wrap up the title before their London rivals kicked another ball, and a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Monday took them to the brink of glory. That means that they only need a win tonight - or in any of their final three games of the season - to move into an unassailable lead at the top of the table. Chelsea may take some lessons from Brighton also squandering a seven-point lead with three games left in the Championship this season, but the Seagulls had achieved promotion and took their foot off the pedal - for Chelsea this is the only target that matters right now.

7.40pm Once Chelsea do wrap up the title - and it looks to be a formality now - then they can start turning their attention to the FA Cup as Conte looks to mark his first season in English football with a double. He is already set to become only the fourth manager to win the Premier League during his first season in England, following in the footsteps of Mourinho, Ancelotti and Pellegrini, while on a personal note it would be his fourth consecutive league title in domestic football having won three in a row with Juventus before enjoying a spell with Italy.

7.42pm Conte is set to continue Italy's recent dominance of the Premier League title too. He would be the fourth Italian manager to lift the trophy in the last seven years after Ancelotti, Mancini and Ranieri before him. As a club it would be Chelsea's sixth top-flight title, five of which have come since Roman Abramovich's arrival. Their surely imminent tally of five crowns is second only to Manchester United, who are also the only team to be able to match their record of five titles in the past 13 years.

7.44pm Is there any chance that Chelsea will not clinch the title this evening? Well, with any Tony Pulis side there is a question mark, but the fact that this match comes away from home is unlikely to affect Chelsea at all. They have the best away record in the Premier League this season and a victory would not only wrap up the title, it would also see them finish on 42 away points from the campaign - the highest total since Manchester United reached the same figure in 2011-12. Indeed, it is that away form which has ultimately separated them from Spurs, who have amassed 12 fewer points on their travels.

7.46pm Chelsea have won five of their last six away games in all competitions and have only lost one of their last nine, while their only league defeats on the road all season have come against teams currently in the top six. They recorded a hugely impressive 3-0 win at Goodison Park in their most recent away outing - a result which also ended a 12-game wait for a clean sheet. Monday's triumph over Middlesbrough means that they now have back-to-back clean sheets, and another tonight would give them three in a row for the first time in 2017.

7.48pm At the risk of getting ahead of myself, it will be interesting to see how Chelsea perform in their final two games if they do win the title this evening. Conte doesn't seem like a man to accept anything less than 100%, regardless of the situation, and Chelsea do still have the tempting proposition of becoming the second-best team in Premier League history in terms of points. They are on track to record 93 for the season, a tally which only Jose Mourinho's class of 2004-05 can better. Chelsea have already surpassed Leicester's title-winning points tally from last season, while they are a whopping 36 points better off than they were at the same stage of the 2015-16 campaign.

7.50pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at The Hawthorns, which means that it is time for a prediction! At any other point in the season West Brom may have fancied themselves getting a point here, but they have been poor in recent weeks and Chelsea arrive in the Midlands just one win short of their goal. There are unlikely to be any nerves in a Chelsea team where almost every member has already won the title, so I can see the visitors getting the job done tonight. I will go for a 2-0 away victory!

7.52pm The Baggies actually have a decent home record against Chelsea down the years, with three wins from their last five Premier League meetings here at The Hawthorns. That comes after Chelsea won their first five Premier League visits between 2003 and 2011, and Chelsea have not managed back-to-back wins over the Baggies home and away in their last 10 attempts following the end of a 13-match winning streak. Indeed, victory tonight would mark the first time in six seasons that they have done the league double over West Brom.

7.54pm Chelsea have lost just one of their last eight league games against West Brom, though, with four wins and three draws in that time too. The solitary defeat was a heavy one - 3-0 in May 2015 - but it did also come after Chelsea had already won that year's title. One thing we are almost assured of tonight is goals - there has not been a 0-0 draw in the the last 89 top-flight editions of this fixture stretching all the way back to 1924.

7.56pm The corresponding fixture last term was an entertaining affair, with Chelsea eventually running out 3-2 winners courtesy of goals from Pedro, Costa and Azpilicueta. It was a far from convincing performance from the Blues, though, and West Brom arguably deserved more than the two Morrison goals they got in reply. The reverse fixture this term was also decided by one goal, with Diego Costa strike proving enough for Chelsea to claim all three points.

7.58pm Right, the players are out and we're just about ready to go here! Nine months has built up to this moment for Chelsea, can they complete the job tonight?

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go then! West Brom get us underway at The Hawthorns with opponents Chelsea just 90 minutes away from the title!

1 min SAVE! Courtois is forced into a save after less than 30 seconds as Fletcher lifts an aerial ball into the box which Rondon gets a really good header to. It is probably going over, but Courtois takes no chances and just tips it over the top.

3 min As you might expect, the Chelsea fans are in fine voice tonight. Reports have suggested that some of them may have paid over £1,000 to be here to watch their side lift the trophy, and they are looking to make the most of it.

5 min Half a chance for Chelsea as Fabregas floats a ball forward for Pedro in the box. Foster finds himself in no-man's land and a better connection from Pedro may have seen it loop over the keeper, but it was a difficult one and ultimately it came to nothing.

7 min A sub-plot to this game could be a remarkable and surely unique hat-trick for Hazard. His goals have secured the last two Premier League titles - for Chelsea to years ago and Leicester last season - so if he scores the winning goal tonight then it would be three on the bounce for the Belgian.

8 min Fabregas swings a free kick to the back post which Cahill busts a gut to get to, but he can't hook the ball back into a dangerous area and it goes straight behind for a goal kick.

10 min SHOT! Chelsea are camped inside the West Brom half at the moment. They work the ball patiently until finally picking out Pedro in a bit of space just outside the box, but the Spaniard's subsequent effort flies well over the crossbar.

11 min Nice link-up play between Hazard and Costa in and around the Baggies box as the latter slides a pass through to Hazard down the right channel. The winger gets to it first, but his cross is easy for Foster to claim in the middle.

13 min Chelsea want a handball against Brunt, but only a corner is given. That comes to nothing, and suddenly West Brom have a break on with two against one. McClean leads the charge and carries the ball a long way, but his final ball towards Rondon is poor and the attack breaks down.

15 min Chelsea have dominated possession in this opening 15 minutes as look nice and sharp at the moment. They have a free kick in a good crossing position here...

16 min SHOT! Everyone is expecting a floated ball into the box from Fabregas, but instead he plays a low pass across the edge of the area for Pedro. The former Barcelona man looks a little surprised at first, but he reacts quickly and fires a deflected effort a couple of yards wide.

18 min Another Chelsea corner comes to nothing, and once again West Brom are quick to break. McClean is again the man driving forward and he cuts inside past Moses, but once again his pass is not good enough and Chelsea eventually clear their lines.

20 min YELLOW CARD! McClean picks up the first booking of the night for a challenge on Moses right on the right side of the penalty area. Another chance for Chelsea to get the ball into the box...

21 min The ball falls to Cahill at the back post, but Dawson is quick to react and launches himself in the way of the Chelsea skipper's shot. The visitors are racking up the corners in this first half!

23 min Chelsea have had more than 70% possession in this first half so far, but West Brom seem content enough to let them have it. Their game plan seems to be to hit Chelsea on the break whenever possible.

24 min Muted appeals for a penalty from Chelsea as Hazard goes down under the challenge of Evans, and I must say I'm surprised there weren't more vociferous shouts. It was very clumsy from Evans, who got the wrong side of his man, although the replays show that the referee did, in fact, make the right decision.

25 min SAVE! Routine save for Foster to make as Azpilicueta goes for goal from outside the area with a tame effort that rolls into the arms of the Baggies keeper.

27 min Nyom dives in on Hazard and just catches the Belgian's foot on the edge of the box, but Michael Oliver waves away any claims for a free kick. West Brom eventually kick the ball out, which the fans aren't happy with as Hazard gets back to his feet immediately afterwards.

29 min Tony Pulis will be relatively content with how his side have played in the opening half an hour of this match. They have been without the ball for much of the game so far, but Foster has not really tested yet.

31 min McClean is growing increasingly frustrated as he gets penalised for a foul almost identical to the one that earned him a yellow card not long ago. Yet another free kick for the visitors.

32 min CLOSE! Almost the opening goal for the visitors as Fabregas finds space just outside the area. The Spaniard flashes a low strike across goal, but it skims just past the far post and wide.

34 min UPDATE: There is another game taking place in the Premier League tonight, with Everton hosting Watford at Goodison Park. That one has reached half time with the score still goalless.

36 min YELLOW CARD! Field is the second player in the book tonight for a sliding challenge from behind on Hazard. He was going for the ball, but just couldn't reach it.

37 min SHOT! This is probably Chelsea best chance of the match so far, but it isn't exactly a clear one. Pedro collects the ball really well just inside the West Brom box, allowing it to run across his body to create space for a shot. He tries to bury his finish into the corner, but his strike flies a couple of yards wide of the far post.

39 min Nyom swings a cross into the box which Rondon is almost able to take down with his back to goal, but in the end his touch only takes the ball away from teammates coming in behind him.

41 min The biggest cheer of the night so far greets... a West Brom throw-in. These fans don't feel as though they have got the rub of the green from Michael Oliver tonight, and back-to-back throw-ins are celebrated like goals.

43 min West Brom only have a couple more minutes to see out before half time, and that would be a job well done if they manage that. Chelsea have had a degree of control over this one, but they just haven't broken through this West Brom defence.

44 min Evans produces a bizarre handball on the ground which goes unpunished by Michael Oliver, and moments later he finds himself defending against Costa in the box. The Chelsea striker collects the ball with his back to goal, but his eventual shot on the turn is never troubling Foster.

45+1 min There will be a minimum of one minute added time at the end of this first half.

45+2 min HALF TIME: West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Chelsea

8.58pm It hasn't quite been the party many might have expect so far tonight. The champions-elect Chelsea go into half time still locked at 0-0 having failed to really lay a glove on a stubborn West Brom defence. The hosts will be pleased with their performance so far, and the visitors will need to step things up in the second half if they are to win the title tonight.

9pm The closest we have come to a goal so far arrived shortly after the half-hour mark when Cesc Fabregas found a bit of space just outside the area before drilling a low strike narrowly wide of the far post. The best chance arrived five minutes later, but it was still not a clear one as Pedro created a yard of space for himself to shoot before firing his effort wide of the target, The Spaniard was looking to pick out the far corner, but just sent it a few yards wide.

9.02pm There was only one shot on target in that opening 45 minutes, and even that was nothing of particular note as Cesar Azpilicueta's tame effort was easily collected by Foster. For West Brom's part they have threatened on a couple of occasions with quick counter-attacks, but Tony Pulis will be demanding better deliveries from wide areas having wasted a number of good crossing opportunities tonight. Rondon has come closest to an opening goal for the hosts, with his header inside 30 seconds forcing a save from Courtois.

46 min KICKOFF: Here we go again, then! Chelsea get us back underway for the second half at The Hawthorns!

47 min UPDATE: There has been a goal in the other Premier League game tonight, with Ross Barkley giving Everton the lead against Watford at Goodison Park.

47 min SAVE! Better from Chelsea as they make a quicker start to this second half, and it takes a fine low stop from Foster to deny them the opening goal. Moses manages to squeeze a shot through the tackle of McClean and Foster gets his fingertips to it to push it past the post.

48 min SAVE! Another save for Foster to make in the opening stages of this second half, but this one is more routine. Costa tries a mini-bicycle kick from inside the area, but he doesn't catch it perfectly and it is comfortable for the keeper.

50 min It has been an ominous start to this second half for Chelsea, who are suddenly playing with a lot more intensity. They have already tested Foster more in the opening five minutes of this second half as they did throughout the whole first half.

51 min CLOSE! Chelsea build another attack and the ball eventually falls to Fabregas, who tries a first-time effort from range. He deliberately slices across the ball, but his strike swerves just past the far post.

52 min WEST BROM SUB: The hosts make an early change in this second half as Claudio Yacob replaces Field.

53 min CHANCES! Chance for Chelsea again here as Costa chests the ball into the path of Hazard, who collects it on the left side of the area. He turns down the shot and instead tries to pull it back into the middle, which Dawson prods towards his own goal. He is fortunate that it hits a defender on the line and West Brom eventually scramble it behind for a corner. That corner comes to the feet of Moses, whose powerful strike is straight at Foster.

55 min Despite Chelsea's dominance in the first half it was difficult to see where a goal would come from considering their lack of penetration through the West Brom defence. It has been a different story since the restart, though, and it is looking increasingly like a matter of time before they make that breakthrough.

56 min Chelsea win another free kick in a good crossing position, but for once Fabregas's delivery lets him down as he chips the ball to no-one at the back post.

58 min There have been a lot of occasions tonight where a Chelsea player - usually Hazard - has gone down fairly easily and the visitors have been awarded a free kick. It is fair to say that neither Hazard nor Michael Oliver are the most popular figures at The Hawthorns right now.

59 min WEST BROM SUB: The hosts make their second change of the night as McClean - on a yellow card - departs to be replaced by Nacer Chadli.

61 min Costa goes down in the area following a challenge from Yacob and he stays down too, asking for a penalty from the ref. Michael Oliver is having none of it, though, and West Brom win a free kick seconds later to relieve the pressure.

63 min McAuley has been struggling over the last couple of minutes and it looks like he will be forced off here.

64 min WEST BROM SUB: Sure enough, there is the Baggies' third and final change as Marc Wilson replaces McAuley.

66 min West Brom have just started to get themselves out of their own half a bit more in the last couple of minutes. They have been penned back for the most part but have probably seen as much of the ball in the Chelsea half during the last two or three minutes as they had in the whole second half before that.

68 min We're almost into the final 20 minutes now, and still Chelsea have not found a way through this West Brom defence. Perhaps they may be made to wait until Monday night after all.

69 min Hazard has again been below his best tonight, and he fires an ambitious effort a long way off target to sum up his night, which has mainly been spent getting fouled so far.

70 min CHANCE! Chance for West Brom on the break! A simple pass from Yacob to Rondon on the halfway line finds the Baggies striker one on one with Luiz. He beats the Chelsea defender easily and races into the green grass in front of him, but he lacks the pace to get away from Azpilicueta who makes a crucial challenge to put Rondon off.

71 min YELLOW CARD! Wilson is the latest player in the book for a cynical challenge on Moses to prevent an attack.

73 min CHANCE! Another big chance for West Brom to throw a spanner in the works! Again Chelsea are left exposed at the back having poured men forward in search of the opener, with Livermore the man in an advanced position this time. He holds the ball up before playing in Chadli, but the former Tottenham man puts his finish wide when he should have done better.

75 min We could be in for an entertaining final 15 minutes here! Chelsea clearly want to get the job done tonight as Azpilicueta blazes a poor effort well over, but in doing so they are leaving space at the back.

76 min CHELSEA SUBS: This is a statement from Antonio Conte. He hooks Hazard off following another underpar display from the Belgian, with Willian coming on in his place. Pedro also makes way for This is a statement from Antonio Conte. He hooks Hazard off following another underpar display from the Belgian, with Willian coming on in his place. Pedro also makes way for Michy Batshuayi

78 min Well, I said earlier that it feels like a matter of time before Chelsea score, but that has changed tonight. West Brom are enjoying their best spell of the game so far and in the last 25 minutes they have looked most like scoring with those two quick breaks.

80 min Pulis will be delighted if his side come away with a point here, but he will not be happy with his side's delivery from set pieces tonight. They have scored more goals than any other team from corners this season, but they have wasted all of theirs tonight.

82 min GOAL! West Brom 0-1 Chelsea (Michy Batshuayi)

82 min Chelsea finally have the breakthrough! It could be the goal which wins them the Premier League title, and wouldn't you know that it is Michy Batshuayi - comfortably second choice all season - who gets it. It is a scrappy goal, but Chelsea do not care one bit! Cahill's sliced strike falls into the path of Azpilicueta, who is able to turn it back into the middle. Batshuayi is there unmarked to sweep home from close range and send the Chelsea players, staff and fans in raptures.

84 min Batshuayi hasn't had many chances this season, but that goal will be shown over and over again in Chelsea's history if it proves to be enough, The Blues are just six minutes short of being crown Premier League champions!

86 min CHELSEA SUB: Chelsea make their third and final change as Kurt Zouma replaces Moses.

88 min There are a couple of fans who have run onto the pitch, delaying the end of the match here.

90 min There will be a minimum of FIVE minutes added time at the end of this match!

90+3 min Chelsea are minutes away...

90+5 min FULL TIME: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea

90+5 min CHELSEA WIN THE 2016-17 PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE!

10pm Huge scenes of celebration from the Chelsea fans and players on the pitch as their Premier League title is confirmed! Fabregas is this year's player to swear live in the post-match interview - someone has to - while Antonio Conte is thrown into the air by his players behind them. Jubilant scenes.

10.02pm Hazard is now being thrown up into the air by his teammates, and there is no doubt that he has played as big a part as any in this season's campaign despite going off the boil a little in the last couple of games.

10.04pm The hero of the hour Michy Batshuayi is next on camera, with Belgian compatriot Thibaut Courtois acting as translator as tonight's match winner and the title winner declares this as the best day in his footballing career.

10.05pm And there is the team slide in front of the fans! No title celebration would be complete without it!

10.07pm REACTION! Here is the censored version of Fabregas;s post-match interview on Sky Sports News: Here is the censored version of Fabregas;s post-match interview on Sky Sports News: "I thought it was going to be one of those days. We had so many chances in the first half and then we got a bit nervous. The beauty of football, a player who didn't play a lot scores the winning goal for the championship."

10.10pm REACTION! John Terry didn't get on the field tonight, but he will still pick up his fifth Premier League title - the most of any non-Manchester United player. Here is what he had to say at the final whistle: John Terry didn't get on the field tonight, but he will still pick up his fifth Premier League title - the most of any non-Manchester United player. Here is what he had to say at the final whistle: "These boys have been on the field doing it week in week out. It's been a delight to sit and watch, a different perspective. The togetherness was shown from day one."

10.12pm REACTION! Terry may still be the club captain, but Gary Cahill has led this team on the pitch brilliantly all season and will deserve to get his hands on that trophy. Here is his reaction: Terry may still be the club captain, but Gary Cahill has led this team on the pitch brilliantly all season and will deserve to get his hands on that trophy. Here is his reaction: "You have to cherish these moments, you work so hard all season to be where we are. Consistently we have been the best team in the league. There is no better feeling in football. People have written us off as a team and individually and this has shut them up. We are champions. It's another one in the cabinet."

10.13pm Those Chelsea fans are going nowhere in a hurry. They are soaking up every second of these celebrations, and the players are more than happy to oblige.