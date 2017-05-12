May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 25,367
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Chelsea

McClean (20'), Field (36'), Wilson (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Batshuayi (82')

Tony Pulis: 'Chelsea are worthy champions'

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis believes that Chelsea are worthy champions after they clinched the Premier League title with a 1-0 win over his side.
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 23:08 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has hailed Chelsea as worthy champions after the Blues beat his side 1-0 to clinch the Premier League title this evening.

Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game with just eight minutes remaining at The Hawthorns as Chelsea left it late to get the win they needed to wrap up the title with two games to spare.

The Baggies made the champions work for the points, though, and Pulis is already looking forward to pushing on from a "wonderful season" next term.

"We didn't need Chelsea to get a bit of luck. We needed to have the breaks go for us. We contained them well. No one can say they had an easy game. Yes, we lack certain things but I've got a great group of players. They've got big hearts and big lungs," he told BBC Sport.

"They're very deflated in there and they gave it a go. We'll move on to Man City. The players have had a wonderful season. We've had a turn-around at the club this season. People are more upbeat, but we need to improve next year.

"They're worthy champions alright. They had a poor start, and [Antonio] Conte had to change things. He's made it his team. Italian teams are tactically organised and well run. He changed their shape and they've been superb from that moment onwards."

West Brom are now winless in seven matches and could still finish as low as 15th in the Premier League table this season.

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Your Comments
