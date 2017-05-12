Chelsea boss Antonio Conte expresses his gratitude to his players after they clinch the Premier League title.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has expressed his gratitude to his players after they sealed the 2016-17 Premier League title with a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

The Italian described the feat as "a great achievement" and hailed the sense of togetherness as Stamford Bridge throughout the memorable campaign.

"Thank you, thank you. This is a great achievement for the players. I thank them for their commitment and work rate. They show me a great attitude to try to do something great this season. After this win we must be happy, we must be pleased," Conte told Sky Sports News.

"Every game I feel like I have played with my players! I show my passion and my will, my desire to stay with my players in every moment of the game. This is me, I am this.

"In the present, in the past, I stay with my players in positive and negative situations. We won this title together."

Substitute Michy Batshuayi became Chelsea's unlikely hero by scoring the goal which sunk the Baggies and wrapped up the title in the 82nd minute.