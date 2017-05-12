May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Chelsea

McClean (20'), Field (36'), Wilson (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Batshuayi (82')

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: 'We won this title together'

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte expresses his gratitude to his players after they clinch the Premier League title.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 22:42 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has expressed his gratitude to his players after they sealed the 2016-17 Premier League title with a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

The Italian described the feat as "a great achievement" and hailed the sense of togetherness as Stamford Bridge throughout the memorable campaign.

"Thank you, thank you. This is a great achievement for the players. I thank them for their commitment and work rate. They show me a great attitude to try to do something great this season. After this win we must be happy, we must be pleased," Conte told Sky Sports News.

"Every game I feel like I have played with my players! I show my passion and my will, my desire to stay with my players in every moment of the game. This is me, I am this.

"In the present, in the past, I stay with my players in positive and negative situations. We won this title together."

Substitute Michy Batshuayi became Chelsea's unlikely hero by scoring the goal which sunk the Baggies and wrapped up the title in the 82nd minute.


Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 