Chelsea coach Carlo Cudicini takes to social media to praise Michy Batshuayi after he scored the goal which earned the Blues the Premier League title.

Chelsea coach Carlo Cudicini has praised striker Michy Batshuayi after he ended a frustrating first season at the club by scoring the goal which earned the Blues the Premier League title.

The summer signing has played second fiddle to Diego Costa throughout the campaign but on Friday night, he came off the bench to score the winning goal in Chelsea's 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

The close-range effort gives Antonio Conte's team an unassailable lead in the standings, despite two games to come against Watford and Sunderland respectively.

After the game, former goalkeeper Cudicini took to social media to highlight the professionalism of the forward, who has played just 127 minutes of league football all season despite costing £33.2m in the summer.

He worked hard all season, he showed patience, he never moaned and in the end he got us the title🏆@mbatshuayi #NeverGiveUp — Carlo Cudicini (@Capitancarloc) 12 May 2017

In total, Batshuayi has netted six times in six starts and 19 substitute appearances for Chelsea.