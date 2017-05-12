May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 25,367
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Chelsea

McClean (20'), Field (36'), Wilson (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Batshuayi (82')

Frank Lampard: 'Antonio Conte is Chelsea's main man'

Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard describes head coach Antonio Conte as the club's "man of the season" after leading the Blues to the Premier League title.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 09:44 UK

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has praised the impact of Antonio Conte after he led the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

On Friday night, Michy Batshuayi's scored a late winner as Chelsea recorded a 1-0 win away at West Bromwich Albion to see them be crowned champions with two matches to spare.

It capped a remarkable campaign under Conte, who has revived the West Londoners after their 10th-place finish in England's top flight 12 months ago.

The 38-year-old told Sky Sports: "The way he's held himself this year and the results have been different class.

"N'Golo Kante is the player of the season, Eden Hazard was close, but the man of the season is Conte. He is the boss, he has driven them from 10th last year to make them champions and in the end it has been pretty comfortable.

"I think he's going to be backed in the summer, and he does need backing. It's a great squad of players they've got there but maybe there will be a freshen up, don't lose your best players and add one or two at the top end to go into the Champions League."

Chelsea can complete the domestic double if they beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final at the end of May.

Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
