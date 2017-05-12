May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Chelsea

McClean (20'), Field (36'), Wilson (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Batshuayi (82')

Team News: Diego Costa leads Chelsea line at West Bromwich Albion

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte opts for a front three of Pedro, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard as the Blues go in search of a title-winning victory at West Bromwich Albion.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has opted for a front three of Pedro, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard as the Blues go in search of a title-winning victory at West Bromwich Albion.

The champions-elect have decided to deploy their regular 3-4-3 formation, which sees Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas occupying the middle of the park at The Hawthorns, while N'Golo Kante has had to settle for a place on the bench.

As for the hosts, Tony Pulis has decided to lead with Salomon Rondon as his team's sole striker, while support is to come from James McClean and promising 19-year-old Sam Field.

The Baggies have also been able to include key defender Jonny Evans at the back, despite the defender being forced off during last week's draw at Burnley.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Brunt, Livermore, Fletcher, Field, McClean; Rondon
Subs: Myhill, M Wilson, Yacob, Morrison, Chadli, Leko, Robson-Kanu

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Matic, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Ake, Kante, Willian, Batshuayi

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 