Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has opted for a front three of Pedro, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard as the Blues go in search of a title-winning victory at West Bromwich Albion.

The champions-elect have decided to deploy their regular 3-4-3 formation, which sees Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas occupying the middle of the park at The Hawthorns, while N'Golo Kante has had to settle for a place on the bench.

As for the hosts, Tony Pulis has decided to lead with Salomon Rondon as his team's sole striker, while support is to come from James McClean and promising 19-year-old Sam Field.

The Baggies have also been able to include key defender Jonny Evans at the back, despite the defender being forced off during last week's draw at Burnley.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Brunt, Livermore, Fletcher, Field, McClean; Rondon

Subs: Myhill, M Wilson, Yacob, Morrison, Chadli, Leko, Robson-Kanu

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Matic, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Ake, Kante, Willian, Batshuayi

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns with Sports Mole's live text commentary.