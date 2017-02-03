West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis refuses to confirm why Saido Berahino was banned by the FA amid reports that he failed a drugs test.

The Daily Mail has claimed that the 23-year-old served a suspension after testing positive for a recreational drug last September.

Berahino is now a Stoke City player after completing a £12m move to the Potters last month, and manager Mark Hughes confirmed this morning that the forward was banned for eight weeks.

Pulis confirmed that the England Under-21 international did serve a suspension, but he would not go into detail about why it was issued by the FA

"Saido served a ban while he was here but I won't comment why. He didn't play for me because he wasn't fit enough," Pulis told reporters in a press conference.

The forward was sent to a training camp in France during the last few months of his West Brom career, with Pulis claiming that he needed to tackle weight issues.