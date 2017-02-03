Stoke City boss Mark Hughes confirms that Saido Berahino served an eight-week FA ban following reports that he failed a drugs test.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has confirmed that Saido Berahino served an eight-week ban during his time at West Bromwich Albion following reports that the forward failed a drugs test.

A report by the Daily Mail on Thursday night claimed that the England Under-21 international was suspended by the Football Association for recreational drug use.

The 23-year-old reportedly tested positive for the substance in an out-of-competition test last September, but it was not made public as the FA do not have to disclose information in these cases.

Today, during his pre-match press conference, Hughes, who signed Berahino for around £12m last month, confirmed to reporters that the forward served a suspension for an "FA disciplinary matter".

Hughes claimed that the club were aware of the issue and that it did not alter their desire to bring the Englishman to the Bet365 Stadium.

Berahino made his debut off the bench during Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Everton and could feature against his former club at The Hawthorns tomorrow.