West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has claimed that top scorer Salomon Rondon has been unsettled by personal problems rather than a big-money bid from China.

The 27-year-old Venezuela international, who became the Baggies' record signing when he signed from Zenit St Petersburg for £12m in 2015, is said to be the subject of a £32m bid from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjan.

With the transfer window in China not closing until the end of February, their clubs can still bring in players from teams around the world.

Rondon was substituted after 62 minutes of Tuesday night's 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough, but Pulis insists that his player's mind is on family matters rather than the prospect of a move away.

The 59-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "There's lots of stuff going on around Salomon and I've got to make sure he's focused. It's not football stuff. It's nothing to do with the speculation. It's a personal thing to do with his family back in Venezuela.

"We understand where he is at at the moment and he worked his socks off for a good hour. So we will look at him. He's a great lad and been a good player for us. There are no problems with him playing."

Rondon has scored seven goals for West Brom this season, but has failed to find the target in eight games since netting a hat-trick against Swansea City in mid-December.