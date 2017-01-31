Middlesbrough hold West Bromwich Albion to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion have earned a point a piece after drawing 1-1 in the Premier League clash at the Riverside Stadium.

It took the Baggies just six minutes to draw first blood as Darren Fletcher lined James Morrison up on the edge of the area and the midfielder lashed one into the back of the net.

The hosts drew themselves level in the 17th minute from the penalty spot after Gareth McAuley was adjudged to have hacked Alvaro Negredo in the box, allowing the Boro striker to bury from 12 yards.

Aitor Karanka's men gained momentum after drawing level and almost took the lead before half time when Adama Traore's cross ricocheted towards goal via off Allan Nyom, forcing Ben Foster to make the save.

The Baggies came close to another own goal just before the hour mark as Fletcher almost bundled the ball over the line, with Foster rescuing his side again.

Tony Pulis's side threatened late on from long range as Chis Brunt let fly, Middlesbrough stopper Victor Valdes meeting his effort with an impressive save to maintain the parity.

The draw has left Boro in 15th in the table, but Karanka's charges are just two points clear of the drop zone.