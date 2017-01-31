Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
1-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Negredo (17' pen.)
Bernardo (45'), Negredo (51')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Morrison (6')

Result: Middlesbrough hold West Bromwich Albion to draw

Alvaro Negredo in action for Middlesbrough on November 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough hold West Bromwich Albion to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 22:07 UK

Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion have earned a point a piece after drawing 1-1 in the Premier League clash at the Riverside Stadium.

It took the Baggies just six minutes to draw first blood as Darren Fletcher lined James Morrison up on the edge of the area and the midfielder lashed one into the back of the net.

The hosts drew themselves level in the 17th minute from the penalty spot after Gareth McAuley was adjudged to have hacked Alvaro Negredo in the box, allowing the Boro striker to bury from 12 yards.

Aitor Karanka's men gained momentum after drawing level and almost took the lead before half time when Adama Traore's cross ricocheted towards goal via off Allan Nyom, forcing Ben Foster to make the save.

The Baggies came close to another own goal just before the hour mark as Fletcher almost bundled the ball over the line, with Foster rescuing his side again.

Tony Pulis's side threatened late on from long range as Chis Brunt let fly, Middlesbrough stopper Victor Valdes meeting his effort with an impressive save to maintain the parity.

The draw has left Boro in 15th in the table, but Karanka's charges are just two points clear of the drop zone.

Tony Pulis manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3, 2015
Read Next:
Tony Pulis "delighted" with season so far
>
View our homepages for Gareth McAuley, James Morrison, Alvaro Negredo, Alvaro Arbeloa, Aitor Karanka, Ben Foster, Allan Nyom, Adama Traore, Tony Pulis, Darren Fletcher, Chis Brunt, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Sheffield Wednesday 'complete £10m Jordan Rhodes deal'
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 Alvaro Negredo in action for Middlesbrough on November 20, 2016
Result: Middlesbrough hold West Bromwich Albion to draw
Boro 'beat Hull to Guedioura signing'Boro winger Chapman seals Blades returnTeam News: Chambers and Friend absent for BoroReport: Boro swoop for Adlene GuediouraJese's Middlesbrough snub confirmed
Boro winger completes Real Oviedo switchVilla still hoping to sign Rhodes?Karanka: 'Boro could have thrashed Stanley'Leicester City 'step up Ramirez pursuit'Middlesbrough 'agree loan deal for Jese'
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Marc Wilson of Stoke City runs with the ball during the Colonia Cup 2015 match between FC Porto and Stoke City FC at RheinEnergieStadion on August 2, 2015
Marc Wilson set for loan move to West Bromwich Albion
 Alvaro Negredo in action for Middlesbrough on November 20, 2016
Result: Middlesbrough hold West Bromwich Albion to draw
 Calum Chambers in action for Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Team News: Calum Chambers and George Friend missing for Middlesbrough ahead of West Bromwich Albion clash
Chinese club to bid for West Brom forward?West Brom not interested in IvanovicBaggies linked with Zenit defenderMazzarri confirms offers for Odion IghaloWest Brom 'make last-ditch Ivanovic approach'
Livermore 'feared the worst' for MasonForest consider approach for Baggies coach?Pulis wants 'new striker, centre-back'Chris Brunt 'close to new Baggies deal'Djilobodji charged with violent conduct
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version