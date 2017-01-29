Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Report: Leicester City reject Tianjin Quanjan bid for Islam Slimani

Islam Slimani is the subject of a bid from Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjan but Leicester City turned their offer down, according to reports. Read more.

Chris Martin pens new Derby County contract until 2020

Derby County striker Chris Martin, currently on loan at Fulham, signs a contract extension at the iPro Stadium until 2020. Read more.

Leicester City 'step up Gaston Ramirez pursuit'

Leicester City remain keen on a deal for wantaway Middlesbrough attacker Gaston Ramirez, according to a report. Read more.

Aston Villa eyeing Neil Taylor, Modou Barrow swoop?

Swansea City pair Neil Taylor and Modou Barrow emerge as January transfer targets for Aston Villa. Read more.

Middlesbrough 'agree loan deal for Jese'

Middlesbrough reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the loan signing of Jese, according to a report. Read more.

Alexandre Pato becomes latest player to move to China

Villarreal striker Alexandre Pato is allowed to leave the La Liga side in order to sign for Tianjin Quanjian for £15.4m. Read more.

Arsenal maintain interest in Chilean teenager Marcelo Allende?

Chilean teenager Marcelo Allende reportedly arrives at Arsenal for a third trial with the Premier League club. Read more.

Alvaro Morata reiterates desire to stay at Real Madrid

Striker Alvaro Morata says that he wants to remain at Real Madrid, despite speculation linking him with a move away from the Bernabeu. Read more.

Jack Grealish to reject switch to Middlesbrough?

Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish will reject a potential move to Middlesbrough, according to the player's father. Read more.

Slaven Bilic happy to allow Dimitri Payet departure?

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is reportedly happy to allow Dimitri Payet to leave the club for Marseille. Read more.

Liverpool fail in bid to sign Inter Milan youngster Andrea Pinamonti?

Liverpool will reportedly fail in their bid to secure a deal for Inter Milan's hot prospect Andrea Pinamonti. Read more.