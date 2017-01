Villarreal striker Alexandre Pato is allowed to leave the La Liga side in order to sign for Tianjin Quanjian for £15.4m.

The Chinese Super League outfit have been linked with a number of forwards over recent weeks, but they have now shelled out £15.4m to sign the Brazilian.

Pato has been a regular in the starting lineup in Spain this year, scoring five goals in 22 appearances, but the La Liga side have decided that Tianjin's bid was too good to turn down.

It has been suggested that the 27-year-old will earn £4.7m per year in Asia.