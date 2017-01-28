Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish will reject a potential move to Middlesbrough, according to the player's father.

On Friday, it was suggested that Middlesbrough had shown an interest in the 21-year-old as Villa continued to track out-of-favour striker Jordan Rhodes.

However, Grealish's father has played down any suggestion of a January move on Twitter, saying: "Its a no no. Boro. Upthevilla."

Grealish has endured a controversial spell in the senior setup at Villa Park, but he has still played 23 times in all competitions.

He has scored three times in 16 starts and five substitute appearances at the second tier.