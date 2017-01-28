New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jack Grealish to reject switch to Middlesbrough?

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa celebrates after Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa scored during the Capital One Cup third round match between Aston Villa and Birmingham City at Villa Park on September 22, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
© Getty Images
Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish will reject a potential move to Middlesbrough, according to the player's father.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11:19 UK

The father of Jack Grealish has rejected the possibility of the winger leaving Aston Villa for Middlesbrough.

On Friday, it was suggested that Middlesbrough had shown an interest in the 21-year-old as Villa continued to track out-of-favour striker Jordan Rhodes.

However, Grealish's father has played down any suggestion of a January move on Twitter, saying: "Its a no no. Boro. Upthevilla."

Grealish has endured a controversial spell in the senior setup at Villa Park, but he has still played 23 times in all competitions.

He has scored three times in 16 starts and five substitute appearances at the second tier.

Birkir Bjarnason equalises during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Read Next:
Villa sign Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason
>
View our homepages for Jack Grealish, Jordan Rhodes, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Nick Haughton and Conor Hourihane in action during the League Trophy semi-final between Fleetwood Town and Barnsley on February 4, 2016
Aston Villa announce signing of Conor Hourihane from Barnsley
 Chuba Akpom of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Huddersfield Town at KC Stadium on August 8, 2015
Aston Villa to secure loan deal for Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom?
 Birkir Bjarnason equalises during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Aston Villa sign Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason
Villa close in on Iceland internationalAston Villa sign Barnsley defender BreeVilla to sign Barnsley duo Hourihane, Bree?Report: Villa holding out for McCormack bidWednesday to beat Villa to Jordan Rhodes?
Bruce launches attack on 'unfit' McCormackThree clubs chase deal for Fleetwood defender?Fulham make loan approach for McCormack?Henri Lansbury completes Villa moveHenri Lansbury passes Villa medical
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Report: Robert Snodgrass agrees West Ham United switch
 Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
Las Palmas confident of Jese Rodriguez deal
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Sean Dyche confirms successful bid for Robert Snodgrass
Claudio Ranieri: "Slimani is not for sale"Hull accept two bids for Robert SnodgrassGaston Ramirez hands in transfer requestKaranka confirms Jese Rodriguez interestJese on verge of Middlesbrough move?
Brad Guzan bound for Major League SoccerBT Sport announces PL fixtures for MarchBoro chairman 'refuses Chinese takeover'Wednesday to beat Villa to Jordan Rhodes?Palace, Boro targeting Leipzig striker?
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
4Reading2715483936349
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
8Barnsley27125104641541
9Fulham271010744321240
10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2796123141-1033
17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Bristol City2783163539-427
21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
> Full Version