Transfer Talk Daily Update: Bernardo Silva, Piero Ausilio, Yasser Larouci

Silva Bernardo is congratulated by teammates during the Ligue 1 game between Monaco and Marseille on April 17, 2016
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 06:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Chelsea 'lining up £70m move for Bernardo Silva'
Chelsea are reportedly considering a £70m move for Monaco winger Bernardo Silva, who has been linked with a host of Europe's biggest clubs. Read more.

Inter Milan issue hands-off warning to Ivan Perisic suitors
Sporting director Piero Ausilio stresses that Inter Milan have no reason to sell Premier League-linked winger Ivan Perisic at the end of the season. Read more.

Liverpool 'beat Manchester United to Yasser Larouci signing'
Le Havre youth product Yasser Larouci is reportedly close to joining Liverpool after choosing the Reds over Manchester United. Read more.

Report: Chelsea tracking Atalanta BC defender Andrea Conti
Atalanta BC right-back Andrea Conti is a target for Chelsea after being closely monitored by the Premier League leaders, according to a report. Read more.

Isco coy on Real Madrid future
Spanish midfielder Isco offers no guarantees over his future at Real Madrid, hinting that he might be forced to seek pastures new. Read more.

Everton 'eye Ilijia Nestorovsky swoop'
A report claims that Everton boss Ronald Koeman is considering a summer move for Palermo striker Ilijia Nestorovsky. Read more.

Report: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze on Liverpool radar
Jurgen Klopp is interested in bringing Borussia Dortmund midfielder and former colleague Mario Gotze to Liverpool, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Jose Mourinho wishlist
Arsenal and England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to be a £30m target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. Read more.

Report: Celtic star Moussa Dembele on Bayern Munich radar
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is said to be a transfer target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Read more.

Report: West Ham United one of several Premier League clubs linked with Fode Ballo-Toure
West Ham United are one of several Premier League clubs reportedly linked with Paris Saint-Germain left-back Fode Ballo-Toure. Read more.

Report: Adam Lallana agrees new four-year Liverpool deal
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana agrees a new four-year, £150,000-a-week contract at Anfield, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester City boosted in bid to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi
Manchester City will reportedly step up their interest in trying to swoop for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. Read more.

Juventus' Martin Caceres in action against Los Angeles Galaxy on August 3, 2013
