Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Chelsea 'lining up £70m move for Bernardo Silva'

Chelsea are reportedly considering a £70m move for Monaco winger Bernardo Silva, who has been linked with a host of Europe's biggest clubs. Read more.

Inter Milan issue hands-off warning to Ivan Perisic suitors

Sporting director Piero Ausilio stresses that Inter Milan have no reason to sell Premier League-linked winger Ivan Perisic at the end of the season. Read more.

Liverpool 'beat Manchester United to Yasser Larouci signing'

Le Havre youth product Yasser Larouci is reportedly close to joining Liverpool after choosing the Reds over Manchester United. Read more.

Report: Chelsea tracking Atalanta BC defender Andrea Conti

Atalanta BC right-back Andrea Conti is a target for Chelsea after being closely monitored by the Premier League leaders, according to a report. Read more.

Isco coy on Real Madrid future

Spanish midfielder Isco offers no guarantees over his future at Real Madrid, hinting that he might be forced to seek pastures new. Read more.

Everton 'eye Ilijia Nestorovsky swoop'

A report claims that Everton boss Ronald Koeman is considering a summer move for Palermo striker Ilijia Nestorovsky. Read more.

Report: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze on Liverpool radar

Jurgen Klopp is interested in bringing Borussia Dortmund midfielder and former colleague Mario Gotze to Liverpool, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Jose Mourinho wishlist

Arsenal and England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to be a £30m target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. Read more.

Report: Celtic star Moussa Dembele on Bayern Munich radar

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is said to be a transfer target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Read more.

Report: West Ham United one of several Premier League clubs linked with Fode Ballo-Toure

West Ham United are one of several Premier League clubs reportedly linked with Paris Saint-Germain left-back Fode Ballo-Toure. Read more.

Report: Adam Lallana agrees new four-year Liverpool deal

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana agrees a new four-year, £150,000-a-week contract at Anfield, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester City boosted in bid to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Manchester City will reportedly step up their interest in trying to swoop for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. Read more.