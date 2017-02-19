New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester City boosted in bid to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City will reportedly step up their interest in trying to swoop for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 10:08 UK

Manchester City have stepped up their interest in trying to swoop for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, according to reports.

The 29-year-old's contract at the Camp Nou has just 16 months left to run and there continues to be uncertainty over his future in Catalonia.

According to The Mirror, Barca are hamstrung over how much money they can offer the Argentine due to La Liga's salary restrictions, while the 4-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in midweek is also said to have given the player doubts over his stay at the club.

As a result, the report suggests that Man City may build on existing plans to make a £100m for Messi and reunite him with Pep Guardiola as the Spanish giants consider cutting their losses.

Messi, an eight-time La Liga champion, has scored 480 goals in just 555 appearances for Barca, as well as notching 57 times in 116 international caps for Argentina.

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Mascherano: 'Messi bigger than Barcelona'
>
View our homepages for Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Report: Manchester City boosted in bid to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on February 28, 2016
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola offer support to Arsene Wenger
Vincent Kompany suffers leg injuryPep Guardiola defends squad rotationGuardiola content with Man City displayResult: Huddersfield earn replay against Man CityTeam News: Widescale changes for Huddersfield, Man City
Guardiola: "I will never coach again at Barca"Guardiola: 'Barcelona still best in world'Man City squad to train in Abu DhabiGuardiola expecting tough Huddersfield testGabriel Jesus to miss rest of season?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Report: Manchester City boosted in bid to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Javier Mascherano: 'Lionel Messi bigger than Barcelona'
 Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Barcelona, Real Madrid interested in Arsene Wenger?
Guardiola: "I will never coach again at Barca"Luis Suarez loses Copa del Rey appealXavi: 'Barca can still overcome PSG'Report: Barca fail with Ander Capa bidSampaoli refuses to rule out replacing Enrique
Guardiola: 'Barcelona still best in world'Pochettino plays down Barca speculationNeymar: CL progress "practically impossible"Verratti plays down Barcelona speculationEnrique 'loses Barca dressing room'
> Barcelona Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version