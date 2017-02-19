Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is said to be a transfer target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have lined up a £30m offer for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, according to reports.

The highly-rated 20-year-old took his tally for the season to 27 with a penalty in the 2-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

A number of Premier League clubs are already said to be interested in Dembele but, according to The Mirror, the German giants have now also thrown their name into the hat.

West Ham United and Chelsea were linked with moves for the young Frenchman in the January transfer window, but he stayed at Parkhead.

Dembele made his breakthrough at Championship club Fulham and was snapped up by Celtic for a fee said to be in the region of £500,000 last summer.