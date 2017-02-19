New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'eye Ilijia Nestorovsky swoop'

A report claims that Everton boss Ronald Koeman is considering a summer move for Palermo striker Ilijia Nestorovsky.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 13:55 UK

Everton are reportedly considering a summer move for Palermo striker Ilijia Nestorovsky.

The 26-year-old joined Palermo from Inter Zapresic last summer and has scored nine times in 25 Serie A appearances for the Italian club this season.

According to Tuttomercatowe.com, Everton boss Ronald Koeman has sent scouts to watch the centre-forward in recent weeks as the Premier League club eye a move at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Nestorovski, who signed a four-year contract with Palermo upon his arrival, has also netted three times in 11 appearances for the Macedonian national team.

Everton are currently seventh in the Premier League table - seven points off the top six, but four points clear of eighth-place West Bromwich Albion.

